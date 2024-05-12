Arda Guler explains why Real Madrid refrained from excessive celebrations after 4-0 Granada win

Real Madrid wonderkid Arda Guler has revealed the reason for his teammates putting a lid on their celebrations after their 4-0 win over Granada. Los Blancos won La Liga last weekend and won their first league game after in dominant fashion to further stamp their authority.

Girona saved Real Madrid from a more drawn-out title pursuit as they defeated their Catalan rivals Barcelona 4-2 last week. This result, coupled with Los Blancos defeating Cadiz 3-0, confirmed the Spanish giants as the winners of this season's La Liga.

Due to their success in claiming the league crown, Carlo Ancelotti could make ten changes to his side and still have a strong XI. Turkish teenager Arda Guler was handed what amounted to just his third start in La Liga this season, and he shone.

Before a ball was kicked, Granada were relegated from La Liga after results at Mallorca went against them. Guler explained to the media after the game that this factored into his side's behaviour following their win.

“We didn’t celebrate a lot today because our rival got relegated."

Real Madrid had previously accepted that their La Liga title be awarded to them behind closed doors at their Valdebebas training ground out of respect for Granada. They would then receive the league title officially after their game against Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu on May 14th.

Los Blancos would be able to celebrate the triumph at the famous Cibeles fountain in the city centre afterwards, but will return to training shortly after. They have a date with Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final on June 1.

Arda Guler continues fine form in Real Madrid win over Granada

Turkish sensation Arda Guler was on song for Real Madrid as they claimed a comfortable 4-0 win over Granada in La Liga. The 19-year-old scored once, in the first half, to help his side pick up three points on the road.

Granada tried to put up a fight but were soon undone as Fran Garcia scored his first goal for the club to open the scoring in the first half. Guler added a second off a Garcia assist in added time as Los Blancos strengthened their grip on the game.

Brahim Diaz scored twice, the first of which came after he laid the Granada backline to waste before smashing the ball into the back of the net. Los Blancos will face Alaves, Villarreal and Real Betis before their game against Borussia Dortmund.