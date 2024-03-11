Arda Guler makes history after scoring in Real Madrid’s 4-0 win against Celta Vigo

Real Madrid starlet Arda Guler has become the youngest Turkish goalscorer in La Liga history following his strike against Celta Vigo on Sunday, March 10 (via Opta).

Los Blancos secured a 4-0 win against Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu. Vinicius Junior opened the scoring in the 21st minute before Vincente Domingues (79') and Carlos Domingues (88') scored own goals. Guler struck in the injury time of the second half (90+4') to secure a convincing win for the home side.

Guler joined Los Merengues from Fenerbahce for a reported $21.7 million in the summer. The 19-year-old has now scored his first goal for the club in his sixth appearance. Guler came on as a substitute during the game.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, now have 69 points from 28 points and sit atop the La Liga table. They lead second-placed Girona by eight points.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reacts to Arda Guler's first goal

Arda Guler joined Real Madrid with a lot of hype around his talent. While his quality is undeniable, the youngster went off to an injury-stricken start to his career at the Spanish capital.

Guler has now finally scored his first goal for the club. Carlo Ancelotti reacted to the strike, telling the media after the game against Celta (via Los Blancos' official website):

"He played very little, three minutes. He was convinced that he could do something and he has made a move of great talent. He is a great talent and we who see him every day know that he has improved a lot in recent times. He works harder and has shown his quality. He has a future here and none of us think otherwise.”

Los Blancos return to action on March 16 to play Osasuna in a La Liga away clash. Osasuna are sixth with 36 points from 28 matches. They have won three of their last five league games while losing one and drawing another.