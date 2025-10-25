“Are they allergic to give this man assist?” - Al-Nassr fans complain after identifying player missing to support Cristiano Ronaldo in win vs Al-Hazm

Al-Nassr fans have voiced their displeasure at the service provided to Cristiano Ronaldo in the absence of Marcelo Brozovic against Al-Hazm. The Knights of Najd continued their fine form with a 2-0 win away from home, keeping them at the summit of the Saudi Pro League.
Jorge Jesus' side were looking to build on a fantastic start to the 2025-26 season when they visited Al-Hazm, who had picked up just one win this season. They were without Croatia international Brozovic, who suffered an injury in the first half of their win over Al-Fateh last weekend.
Cristiano Ronaldo and co. struggled for spells against Al-Hazm, with the 40-year-old in particular finding opportunities hard to come by for much of the game. The Al-Nassr fans put down the struggles to the absence of former Inter Milan star Brozovic, who was also absent for the game against FC Goa in the AFC Champions League Two. A number of the club's fans took to X to call out the rest of the team for failing to create for their captain.
A fan pointed out that Ronaldo has to play in a deeper role when Brozovic is unavailable, making it difficult for him to score.
Another fan expressed their anger at the lack of chance creation for Ronaldo.
A fan complained about the performance of the team, particularly their inability to provide assists for Ronaldo.
A fan pointed out that they did not enjoy any creativity in Brozovic's absence.
Another fan admitted that the game was boring because of Brozovic's absence.
A fan pointed out that the entire team failed to provide good chances to Ronaldo.
Another fan referred to Brozovic as an engine.
A fan admitted that the game highlighted Brozovic's importance to the squad.
Another fan pointed out the need to create more chances for Ronaldo in the game, particularly from the midfielders.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his sixth league goal of the season in his sixth appearance for the Saudi giants. The Portugal international had teammate Wesley to thank for the assist made by the youngster in his first league appearance of the season.
Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al-Nassr to win over Al-Hazm
Al-Nassr won their tenth game on the bounce with a 2-0 scoreline away from home against Al-Hazm in their Saudi Pro League meeting. The Knights of Najd opened up a three-point lead atop the league standings after six rounds of games.
Joao Felix opened the scoring for the league leaders after 25 minutes, heading home a cross from Ayman Yahya. The 25-year-old has now scored nine league goals in only six appearances for the side he joined in the summer.
Cristiano Ronaldo put the icing on the cake for Al-Nassr in the 88th minute, finishing off a pass from Brazilian youngster Wesley inside the box. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner led his side to win the encounter, strengthening their lead at the summit of the standings.