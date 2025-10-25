“Are they allergic to give this man assist?” - Al-Nassr fans complain after identifying player missing to support Cristiano Ronaldo in win vs Al-Hazm

Al-Nassr fans have voiced their displeasure at the service provided to Cristiano Ronaldo in the absence of Marcelo Brozovic against Al-Hazm. The Knights of Najd continued their fine form with a 2-0 win away from home, keeping them at the summit of the Saudi Pro League.

Jorge Jesus' side were looking to build on a fantastic start to the 2025-26 season when they visited Al-Hazm, who had picked up just one win this season. They were without Croatia international Brozovic, who suffered an injury in the first half of their win over Al-Fateh last weekend.

Cristiano Ronaldo and co. struggled for spells against Al-Hazm, with the 40-year-old in particular finding opportunities hard to come by for much of the game. The Al-Nassr fans put down the struggles to the absence of former Inter Milan star Brozovic, who was also absent for the game against FC Goa in the AFC Champions League Two. A number of the club's fans took to X to call out the rest of the team for failing to create for their captain.

A fan pointed out that Ronaldo has to play in a deeper role when Brozovic is unavailable, making it difficult for him to score.

kn.yt 🐦 @knyt777 @TheNassrZone When Brozovic was injured, Ronaldo had to play lower down, making it difficult for him to score a hat trick, because Brozovic, apart from providing passes, could attract the opposing midfielder.

Another fan expressed their anger at the lack of chance creation for Ronaldo.

Ayo @wtfisayo @TheNassrZone Thank God Ronaldo got a goal I was so pissed They couldn’t even create chances for him

A fan complained about the performance of the team, particularly their inability to provide assists for Ronaldo.

KILL EM WITH THE SUCCESS @kill_success @TheNassrZone Disgusting; embarrassing, dissapointing. 2-0 against lowest tier of the league ? All of them can’t pass or cross? Missed assists from Ronaldo like hello ? Are they allergic to give this man assist? Absolutely shameless performance, my eyes hurt.

A fan pointed out that they did not enjoy any creativity in Brozovic's absence.

MajikCR7 @MajikSzn @TheNassrZone Without Brozovic… its a good win!! Didn’t really enjoy the midfield at all. The creativity is so bad!!! But again we’ll take the 3points

Another fan admitted that the game was boring because of Brozovic's absence.

S.R7 @SR7922958974457 @TheNassrZone Today match was boring it could be because we don't have brozovich

A fan pointed out that the entire team failed to provide good chances to Ronaldo.

Sandro @Sandro240804 @TheNassrZone Everyone was shit and couldn't make a good pass to Ronaldo. Thanks to Wessley for this pass.

Another fan referred to Brozovic as an engine.

Jaskirat @Madrid000077 @TheNassrZone Engine

A fan admitted that the game highlighted Brozovic's importance to the squad.

𝕄𝔼𝔼𝔼𝟟 💎 @77Meee7 @TheNassrZone This match really proves how important brozovic is in this squad. We played well though. But with brozovic we would score up to 4 goals in this game. I hope he would be available against Ittihad @TheNassrZone

Another fan pointed out the need to create more chances for Ronaldo in the game, particularly from the midfielders.

StarBoy @StarBoy178412 @TheNassrZone They need to feed him more at least utilise him to the fullest what's the point of keeping the Goat on your team and not using him properly Also the Quality of passes and Crosses needs to be improved way more and the midfield issue is still visible!

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his sixth league goal of the season in his sixth appearance for the Saudi giants. The Portugal international had teammate Wesley to thank for the assist made by the youngster in his first league appearance of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al-Nassr to win over Al-Hazm

Al-Nassr won their tenth game on the bounce with a 2-0 scoreline away from home against Al-Hazm in their Saudi Pro League meeting. The Knights of Najd opened up a three-point lead atop the league standings after six rounds of games.

Joao Felix opened the scoring for the league leaders after 25 minutes, heading home a cross from Ayman Yahya. The 25-year-old has now scored nine league goals in only six appearances for the side he joined in the summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo put the icing on the cake for Al-Nassr in the 88th minute, finishing off a pass from Brazilian youngster Wesley inside the box. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner led his side to win the encounter, strengthening their lead at the summit of the standings.

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More