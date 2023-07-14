“Are you blind?”, “Doesn’t matter who scored” – Fans blame Arsenal teammate as Jorginho scores bizarre own goal during pre-season friendly

Arsenal fans blamed rookie goalkeeper Karl Hein after a mix-up led to Jorginho scoring a bizarre own goal in a 1-1 pre-season friendly draw against Nurnberg yesterday (July 13).

The Gunners' pre-season jitters continued as they failed to secure a win against 2.Bundesliga side Nurnberg. This came just days after their 1-1 draw against Watford.

Bukayo Saka gave his side the lead in the seventh minute after Mikel Arteta named a strong starting XI. The Spanish boss made an array of changes at half-time, bringing on the likes of Jorginho and Kai Havertz.

The Estonian goalkeeper came out of the box to play a pass, opting to play it into the path of Jorginho, who was surrounded by two Nurnberg players. The Italy international attempted to pass it back to Hein but could only find the back of the net in a comical own goal.

The goal was later credited to Kanji Okunuki but the hilarious ordeal can be viewed below:

Arsenal were unable to find the winner despite dominating 66% of the ball. Fans opted not to blame Jorginho for the own goal, with many blaming Karl Hein for his poor pass. They reacted on Twitter:

"Even tho Jorginho was the Arsenal player who last touched the ball im giving that own goal to Karl Hein."

"Not Jorginho’s fault at all, terrible pass from the goalie. No worries though, first game is always a bit rough."

Arsenal's pre-season schedule will continue on July 19 as they face MLS All-Stars in Washington D.C.

"I've seen some really good things" - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta pleased with 1-1 draw despite Jorginho's blunder

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta insisted he was pleased with his team's performance despite not securing the win against German club Nurnberg.

The Gunners are still in the process of returning to match fitness ahead of the 2023-24 campaign and Arteta acknowledged this following the 1-1 draw.

The Spaniard said (via BBC Sport):

"A few of the boys have only had three training sessions so just to give them minutes and exposure to understand and start connecting with each other again [was positive]."

He added:

"I’ve seen some really good things, despite the amount of changes we made. That is why the game declined, especially in quality and in control, but we knew that was going to happen."

He concluded:

"The way we played in the first half was really good and I think we could have scored more goals. Even in the second half we had two big, big chances to score and we didn’t. It’s part of football, and mistakes are part of the sport."

Arteta will be hoping his side iron out their mistakes going into next season. The Gunners will be aiming to win silverware after they narrowly missed out on winning the Premier League last season against Manchester City.

They have purchased Kai Havertz from Chelsea for £65 million and are reportedly closing in on signing Jurrien Timber from Ajax and Declan Rice from West Ham United.

