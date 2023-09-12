"Are you desperate?" - Ingrid Lana hits back at 'liar' Antony and accuses Manchester United star of fabricating Whatsapp chats

Ingrid Lana, a banker who has accused Antony of physical assault, has hit back at the Manchester United winger after he posted their WhatsApp messages on his Instagram story. She claimed that the chats were fabricated.

Lana has accused Antony of assault during an incident that took place when they met in Manchester last year. She claimed that he pushed her against the wall after she turned down his approach.

The Manchester United star has denied all allegations and even posted pictures of what looked like his WhatsApp conversations with Lana. She has now hit back and claimed the messages were fabricated, saying in an Instagram video:

"Are you desperate? It just shows how much of a liar you are and how you don't respect women, regardless of whether you flirt with a woman. He shared conversations between us as friends... including explicit conversations that don't even sound like me because he's desperate."

She added:

"I saw these images and how he has modified them. I don't know what he wants to achieve by doing this. I don't know if he's desperate because of his fans. All I know is that the truth always comes out. I feel sorry for you. You're embarrassing yourself. It was never my intention to jeopardise him or his career."

Lana has not registered a case against the Manchester United star yet.

Manchester United attacker Antony claims Ingrid Lana got intimate with him in hotel

Antony has claimed that Ingrid Lana urged him to book her tickets to Manchester, where they had an 'intimate and consensual encounter' in a hotel.

In a statement to Globo, Antony said:

"I talked to Ingrid on WhatsApp. When she went to Portugal to attend her cousin's birthday, she asked to come here to Manchester to meet me, with a clear intention of meeting me intimately, including asking me if I preferred red or white lingerie. I bought a ticket and booked a hotel for her. In fact, I met her at the mentioned hotel and we had an intimate and consensual encounter. Although she insisted that we meet again for another intimate encounter, due to scheduling issues I was unable to see her again, as she returned to Brazil."

Manchester United have announced that Antony will not be playing or training with the club for the foreseeable future. He is currently in Brazil as he helps the Sao Paulo police with the investigation.