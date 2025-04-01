"Are you f***in serious Ancelotti?", "We are cooked" - Fans unhappy with Real Madrid star's inclusion in XI for Sociedad clash

A section of Real Madrid fans are unhappy with Carlo Ancelotti’s decision to include Lucas Vazquez in the starting XI of their clash with Real Sociedad on Tuesday. The two sides are set to face off in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal tie at Santiago Bernabeu.

It’s advantage Real Madrid heading into tonight’s clash as they won the first leg 1-0 at Anoeta Stadium. Los Blancos have been plagued by injury in the right-back position and have had to deploy Lucas Vazquez and Federico Valverde in the position. The former has been used in the position the most since Dani Carvajal picked up his season-ending injury.

However, Vazquez has struggled to impress, putting in several unconvincing performances. Despite the somewhat subpar performance, he has continued to be Ancelotti’s first-choice right back. He started in Los Blancos’ last five league games but he came on as a substitute in the first leg of the Copa del Rey clash with Sociedad.

Real Madrid’s lineup for Tuesday's match has been released, and Vazquez was named in the starting XI as a right back.

The inclusion, however, didn’t sit well with some Los Blancos fans, who took to X to question the Italian manager about his tactical choices.

An X user queried:

‘‘Lucas Vazquez?! are you f***in serious Ancelotti?''

Another tweeted:

‘‘No mbappe. Lord Vazquez RB. We are cooked''

‘‘Lucas Vazquez again. 😞😞Wetin this coach Dey see in him,'' @shofaz_28 wrote.

‘‘All these changes but Vazquez is still here. At this point i believe Vazquez has something on the old man,'' @HalaMadrid39963 added.

‘‘How does Vazquez keep getting starts. I hope Alaba doesn't breakdown again. Rest quite happy with the team,'' @rishabhshuklaP1 chimed in.

‘‘How can you suffer without Lucas Vazquez on the pitch?'' @AdamRMCF1772 asked.

Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid are “eager to make another final’’ ahead of Copa del Rey clash with Real Sociedad

Carlo Ancelotti hoped that his side would get past Real Sociedad and book their spot in this season’s Copa del Rey final. Los Blancos were eliminated by their cross-town rivals, Atletico Madrid, in the Round of 16 of the last edition.

In the pre-match press conference, Ancelotti expressed confidence in this team and stated their desire to make it to the final. He said (via the club’s website):

“We're in good shape, team morale is positive and we're in form. We've got the South American lads back after the international break, we're eager to make another final. We've gone well in the cup in recent years and we'd love to see a repeat."

He added:

“Becoming the first Real Madrid coach to win three Copas does motivate me, but being so close to a final motivates me, the players and the club. Playing a final in any competition is a great achievement. We're very close and we're further motivated by the support of our home fans and the narrow lead we took in the first leg."

Should Real Madrid get past Sociedad, they will face either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid in the final.

