“Are you kidding me? I’m shaking” - Anne Hathaway left stunned as Arsenal star responds to her after viral interview moment involving Gunners

Hollywood star Anne Hathaway was left floored after she received a personal message from Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard. The Belgian addressed the actress in a video message on NBC's Today Show, where she was alongside actor Nicholas Galitzine.

In the video, Trossard said:

"Hey Anne, I really loved your celebration the other day for my goal. Keep supporting us and hopefully see you soon at the Emirates."

The video seemed to be made after the side's 5-0 win over Chelsea where Hathaway was spotted celebrating Trossard's opener in the game, a moment that eventually went viral on social media.

In response to the video, the actress said:

"Are you kidding me?! I'm shaking."

Arsenal have been in sublime form and lead the Premier League table at the moment. Trossard has played a vital role in their title charge, scoring 15 goals and providing two assists in 43 games across competitions for the Gunners.

Pundit full of praise for Arsenal star after win over Tottenham

Havertz has been key for the Gunners this season.

BBC pundit Garth Crooks has admitted that his initial impression of attacker Kai Havertz at Arsenal was wrong. After the side's 3-2 win over Tottenham, he picked the German in his team of the week, saying (via BBC):

“I cannot say I am a fan of Kai Havertz. I was not when he played for Chelsea and I am not now he plays for Arsenal,” Crooks writes.

“I must however accept that the German looks a different player for the Gunners than he was at Stamford Bridge. I was shocked the player who clearly struggled at Chelsea still commanded a fee of £60m and I could not understand why Arsenal bought him. He has taken a while to acclimatise to the way the Gunners like to play but has put his experience and obvious ability to excellent use under Mikel Arteta. At no time this season has the player looked uncomfortable or out of his depth and I would not have said that when he was playing for Chelsea.

Many in the football world were shocked when the 24-year-old moved from the Gunners' cross-town rivals in the summer for £65 million after three difficult seasons at Stamford Bridge.

However, he has bounced back well after a difficult start to his 2023-24 campaign. Havertz now has 13 goals and six assists in 48 games across all competitions for Arsenal this season.