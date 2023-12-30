"Are you kidding me?", "What are they feeding these players?" - Manchester United fans in disbelief as 20-year-old star misses clash against Forest

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund won't be able to continue his goalscoring form against Nottingham Forest today (December 30). The young striker scored his first Premier League goal last time out but will miss today's game through illness.

Hojlund went 14 games without scoring in the league, before doing so in a 3-2 win against Aston Villa on December 26. It was an emotional moment for the Denmark international and he wore a relieved face while celebrating.

However, Manchester United fans' hopes of seeing Hojlund try and find the net once again against Forest have been demolished. He is sidelined with illness, meaning Marcus Rashford starts up front.

Rashford has struggled for form this season, managing just two goals and five assists in 23 games across competitions. But, tonight's game at the City Ground could be the perfect opportunity for him to get back to his best.

The English forward starts in attack alongside the in-form Alejandro Garnacho and Antony. Garnacho scored a stunning double against the Villains and is proving to be one of his side's most important players.

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, and Kobbie Mainoo continue as Ten Hag's midfield trio. They impressed in the comeback victory over Villa on Boxing Day.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans, and Diogo Dalot are in defense. Andre Onana continues in goal, although he'll soon be heading off for the African Cup of Nations with Cameroon.

Manchester United sit seventh in the league, nine points off the top four as things stand. Hence, tonight's game is an important one against Forest.

However, fans are frustrated to see Hojlund miss out, with one fan asking:

"What are they feeding these players?"

Another fan was furious:

"Are you kidding me? Wtf man."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the disappointing news that Hojlund is unavailable to face Forest:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Gary Neville thinks Rasmus Hojlund would have flourished alongside Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney

Gary Neville would like to have seen Rasmus Hojlund (above) play with Wayne Rooney.

Hojlund has gone it alone up top for Manchester United this season, tasked with spearheading his side's attack. That is some burden for such a young striker whose still growing in the game.

However, many can see the potential in the former Atalanta frontman, including Red Devils legend Gary Neville. He believes the Dane is a typical United player (via Express):

"I love Hojlund. Hojlund is a player that fits the United profile of player. He's young, he's got plenty of growth, he's strong. I think I'd hate to play against him."

Neville then suggested that Hojlund would have had much joy playing alongside Wayne Rooney in a fearsome partnership:

"If he was up front with Wazza they'd beat everyone up. He's having to be the man, not the assistant to the man, which he should be really."

Rooney is one of Manchester United's all-time greats, the club's record goalscorer. The iconic forward bagged 253 goals and 145 assists in 559 games during 13 hugely successful years at Old Trafford. The Englishman could have been the perfect forward for Hojlund to learn from.