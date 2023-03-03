"Are over their little wobble now" - Mark Lawrenson predicts result for Arsenal vs Bournemouth

Acclaimed pundit Mark Lawrenson has backed Arsenal to prevail over Bournemouth on March 4 in his predictions for the latest round of Premier League games.

The Gunners host the Cherries at the Emirates for their 26th clash of the 2022-23 top-flight season. They are looking to maintain their five-point lead over reigning champions Manchester City in the table.

Mikel Arteta's side have emerged as genuine title contenders this season. Arsenal have lost only thrice in 25 matches so far as they look to end their 19-year wait for the league crown.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have found life difficult on their Premier League return. They are languishing second from bottom in the standings with just five wins and 21 points in the bag.

Lawrenson has predicted an easy 2-0 victory for the Gunners as they host the Cherries on Saturday. In his column for Paddy Power, he wrote:

"You would think this might be routine. Arsenal had a good win against Everton on Wednesday night. Bournemouth are still struggling and are in danger of getting cast adrift at the bottom. It looks like Arsenal are over their little wobble now."

Arsenal appeared to lose some of their momentum last month when they went three games on the bounce without a win, losing two. A 1-0 loss to Everton was followed by a 1-1 draw to Brentford and then a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City.

This allowed the Sky Blues to reduce the gap on them. However, since then, the Gunners have won their next three games, while City's draw to Nottingham Forest allowed them to reopen a five-point lead at the top.

Another win at the weekend will help the north London side keep the pressure on Pep Guardiola's side.

Arsenal aiming for a fourth win in a row

Mikel Arteta's side have recovered from their mini-slump in spectacular fashion to beat Aston Villa, Leicester City and Everton. They are now aiming to win for the fourth time on the bounce on Saturday.

History is on the side of the hosts, too, with the Gunners losing just once to Bournemouth in their entire history. It was a 2-1 loss in the Premier League on January 14, 2018.

Since then, the sides have clashed six times and the north London outfit have won five of them, including a 3-0 victory on Matchday 3 of the current season.

