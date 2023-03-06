"Are Liverpool back?" - Gary Lineker makes bold claim after 7-0 Manchester United demolition 

Pundit Gary Lineker claimed that Liverpool could be back in form following their historic 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, March 5.

Braces from Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, and Mohamed Salah, coupled with a goal from Roberto Firmino, inflicted the Red Devils with their worst defeat of the competition.

Erik ten Hag's side came into the game on the back of a 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions. However, they looked like a pale shadow of their recent selves at Anfield.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC LIVERPOOL HAND MANCHESTER UNITED THEIR WORST LOSS IN PREMIER LEAGUE HISTORY 🤯 LIVERPOOL HAND MANCHESTER UNITED THEIR WORST LOSS IN PREMIER LEAGUE HISTORY 🤯 https://t.co/KyQkax1tUj

Liverpool were only 1-0 up at the break but struck six times in the second period as they carved open their hapless visitors with ruthless efficiency.

It got Lineker wondering if the Reds have returned to their best and that United weren't quite there yet in terms of their personal best.

He wrote on Twitter:

"Are Liverpool back? Are Manchester United not as back we thought?"

Liverpool had just 11 wins from 24 Premier League games before tonight this season. They had struggled to hit their best on a consistent basis this season while languishing outside the top four.

United, meanwhile, looked like a different beast post the 2022 FIFA World Cup, winning the Carabao Cup last weekend.

However, the tables were completely turned here in the derby, with the home side turning on the style against their arch-rivals, who melted away after the break.

Jurgen Klopp's side won by a margin of seven or more goals for the second time this season, having also thrashed Bournemouth 9-0 in August. But will their latest victory truly inspire their best?

A record-breaking night for Liverpool against Manchester United

It was a night full of records for the Merseysiders after they made light work of Manchester United in a memorable 7-0 win.

Firstly, it was their biggest-ever win over Manchester United, who also witnessed their worst Premier League loss in history.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Mohamed Salah is now Liverpool's all-time leading Premier League goalscorer Mohamed Salah is now Liverpool's all-time leading Premier League goalscorer 👑 https://t.co/0jzgEgs5Ri

With Gakpo, Nunez and Salah all netting twice, Liverpool had three players score twice in a game against United for the first time since 1908. This was also the first time in almost 24 years that three players bagged a brace in a Premier League game and the fourth overall.

Salah, meanwhile, became the highest Premier League scorer in the Reds' history with 129 goals. He moved one past club legend Robbie Fowler in the all-time standings.

