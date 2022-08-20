"Are there negatives? Yes there are!" - Rio Ferdinand highlights issues with Manchester United signing Casemiro

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has highlighted some issues that he thinks one can't ignore when analyzing Casemiro's transfer to his old club.

The Real Madrid midfielder has made the switch for a reported €70 million, with the English club paying €60m up front and €10m in add-ons (via Fabrizio Romano).

He has signed a four-year deal with Manchester United, with the option of extending it for another year. For the most part, on his Vibe with FIVE podcast, Ferdinand talked about Casemiro's winning pedigree, ability, and how massive an addition he could be to that dressing room.

However, he did acknowledge that there were some negatives to the deal too. He believes Manchester United will have very little to salvage in terms of financial benefits when they are eventually done with the Brazilian.

Ferdinand said:

"Are there negatives? Yes there are. Obviously the age, 30 years old. I wouldn't say that's a massive negative but I think if you're talking from a business standpoint there's gonna be zero resale value."

He added:

"So it's €60m, plus €10m add-ons, and then obviously you bounce on top of that the wages. So you're probably looking somewhere near €100m - if you get change out of that, you will be lucky."

The former Red Devils centre-back is aware of Manchester United's condition on the pitch and has admitted that it will be a daunting task for Casemiro to spring life into the squad.

Ferdinand opined:

"To come from Spain for Casemiro into a team that is absolutely bereft of any confidence, is absolutely struggling in all areas, tactically especially, physically, mentally. I think it’s going to be a huge ask for a 30-year-old to come in, recharge, reboot and go again."

Ferdinand does have a point there. Even someone like N'Golo Kante, at 31, has found the Premier League a bit too challenging to consistently turn up at his best despite his vast experience and exceptional ability.

The Brazilian ace boasts five Champions League medals and three La Liga trophies. He is coming to the Premier League after making 336 appearances for Real Madrid, which is no mean feat.

Casemiro has all the credentials to make Manchester United a better team in the middle of the park and become the best defensive midfielder in the division. But for how long he will be able to do that is a question worth pondering.

Liverpool legend suggests Manchester United manager should change position of big money signing

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness believes that Lisandro Martinez will struggle to play well in the Premier League if he continues to be utilized at centre-back.

The Scot thinks his 5ft 9in frame is not best suited to that position, as was made evident in Manchester United's 4-0 defeat against Brentford.

Souness suggested that Erik ten Hag should move the former Ajax defender's position going forward this season.

In his Daily Mail column, he wrote:

"I mean, 5ft 9in Lisandro Martinez at centre back? Ivan Toney must have looked at him in the warm-up and thought, ‘I’m gonna have a good day today’. And he did. I fear Martinez will struggle in the Premier League because of his size."

He continued:

"But he’s Ten Hag’s big signing from Ajax, and he won’t abandon him. I have read that Martinez can also play as a holding midfield player, and he may end up there, especially as United are screaming out for quality in that area. At least, he looks combative."

