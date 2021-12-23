“Are you ok?” – Nemanja Matic trolls Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United training

Manchester United’s Nemanja Matic hilariously teased Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram on Thursday after finishing on the winning team during a recent training session.

Ronaldo had posted a similar team image on Instagram on Wednesday when he ended up on the winning team during another training session.

However, Nemanja Matic, who was part of the losing team the last time around, was able to extract quick revenge. The Serbian posted the following caption along with the winning team’s image:

“Winning team! @cristiano are you ok?”

Needless to say, it can be assumed that Cristiano Ronaldo was unhappy after losing the training game. The Portuguese is renowned for his winning attitude which he has maintained for all the teams he has played for in his career.

That same attitude has already helped Manchester United multiple times this season, especially in the Champions League. He scored multiple clutch equalizers and winners to make sure United topped their group even after subpar performances.

Cristiano Ronaldo knows there is still plenty of time to win trophies at Manchester United

Recent years have not gone as well as Cristiano Ronaldo would've arguably hoped for. He last won the Ballon d’Or in 2017 and was unable to deliver the elusive Champions League title during his stint at Juventus. The 2021 Ballon d’Or saw Cristiano Ronaldo finish outside the top three for the first time since 2008. The trend is largely expected to continue after the topsy-turvy season that Manchester United have had until now.

However, not all hope is lost. Manchester United have a chance to win the Champions League and are also alive in the FA Cup. A strong run over easier domestic fixtures in the next few weeks could help the Red Devils safeguard a top-four spot.

This is only possible due to the transformation Ralf Rangnick has brought in in the limited amount of time he has been at the club. The teams he has selected have suited the players, and the tactical transformation is also in addition to increased rotation.

Manchester United look capable of hurting the best teams again. They always had the quality and now have a coach who looks capable of bringing it all together.

Finally, in Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United have the greatest Champions League goalscorer of all time. As long as the goals keep on coming from their prodigal son-turned-returned hero, Manchester United will have a chance of beating any team.

