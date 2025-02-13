“Are you stupid or what?” - French third tier outfit Versailles issue statement after fake Cristiano Ronaldo transfer rumor went viral

French third tier club Versailles have issued a statement to address a fake Cristiano Ronaldo transfer rumor. The Portuguese superstar has entered the final six months of his contract with Al-Nassr and hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Recent reports have suggested that Ronaldo has already agreed to a blockbuster one-year extension, that will see him pocket another €183m. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has apparently been offered a 5 percent stake in the Riyadh-based club as well.

However, a parody account recently came into the news by stating that Cristiano Ronaldo won't be seeing out his playing days with Versailles. The post, which was meant in good humor, quickly went viral, forcing the club to take action.

The French side, which is co-owned by Formula 1 ace Pierre Gasly, shared a post on their official X account with a statement titled 'Official Statement: Cristiano Ronaldo'. The statement contained a blunt message to fans wondering what the episode was all about, and simply read:

"Are you stupid or what?"

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabia in December 2022 after cutting ties with Manchester United. The 40-year-old has taken the Middle East by storm so far, prompting multiple superstars to follow in his footsteps. The Portuguese has registered 82 goals and 19 assists from 90 games across competitions for Al-Nassr.

Who does Cristiano Ronaldo consider the most complete player ever?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo believes he is the most complete football ever to play the beautiful game. The Portuguese superstar has scored 924 goals from 1262 games in his career.

His rivalry with Lionel Messi has spiced up the football circuit for almost two decades. La Pulga is considered by many as the greatest player of all times, especially after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, speaking recently to LaSexta TV, Ronaldo insisted that there's no one better than him in football.

“I’m talking about numbers. I think I’m the most complete player to have existed. In my opinion, I think it’s me. I do everything well in football: with my head, free kicks, left foot. I’m fast. I’m strong," said Ronaldo via Al Jazeera.

He continued:

“One thing is taste. If you like Messi, Pele, Maradona, I understand that and I respect that, but saying Ronaldo isn’t complete … I’m the most complete. I haven’t seen anybody better than me, and I say it from the heart.”

Lionel Messi has scored 850 goals from 1083 games in his career so far.

