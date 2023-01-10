“Are you taking the p**s out of me?” – Rio Ferdinand urges Manchester United star to leave club after ‘disrespect’ from Ten Hag

Rio Ferdinand has urged Harry Maguire to leave Manchester United as Erik ten Hag is disrespecting him. The former Red Devils defender believes playing Luke Shaw at center-back ahead of the record-signing defender was a clear sign of the Dutchman's thoughts.

Magure has been in the limelight since the Red Devils signed him for a reported £80 million fee from Leicester City. The Englishman has not managed to showcase his talent at the club but remains the club captain.

UEFA Europa League @EuropaLeague



Manchester United captain Harry Maguire



#UEL 🗣️ "We made it to the final and we're proud. But now we must make it matter and lift the trophy."Manchester United captain Harry Maguire 🗣️ "We made it to the final and we're proud. But now we must make it matter and lift the trophy."🔴 Manchester United captain Harry Maguire #UEL https://t.co/R9FBr4OYA3

Speaking on his YouTube channel Vibe with Five, Ferdinand claimed he would have smashed into Patrice Evra in training if the Frenchman had started ahead of him at center-back. He said:

"If you're him you have to leave now. Luke Shaw's playing centre-back instead of him. That's like me going back after the World Cup, playing well, everyone saying he's done really well, and Patrice Evra is playing centre-back."

Ferdinand continued:

"I'd want to strangle Patrice! I would've smashed Patrice in training to make sure he's not available, and I'd be going to the manager and saying, 'are you taking the p*ss out of me, boss?'. I'd have walked straight into the manager's office and said, 'you're disrespecting me'. Harry Maguire's got to move. I think he stays because of the games and they can't get someone else in. He plays in the cup games."

Manchester United manager told to replace club captain

Paul Parker has called on Erik ten Hag to take the brave call and remove the captain's armband from Harry Maguire.

The former Manchester United player believes it is time for the defender to move on as his time at Old Trafford is done.

"Honestly, the situation with Harry Maguire is embarrassing now. The way he is taking away the armband from Bruno Fernandes is miserable. He should never do that. Erik ten Hag needs to take the decision now to take away the armband from Maguire for good. But I'm not sure that he will find a new club in January. It will be very tough for a sporting director to convince the fans that he is a good signing at any club."

Harry Maguire has started just four matches in the Premier League this season and has come off the bench thrice.

Poll : 0 votes