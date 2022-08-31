Argentina 2022 FIFA World Cup kit update: Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala and Angel Di Maria sport new Adidas purple away kit 

Argentina have released their away kit for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with skipper Lionel Messi, alongside compatriots Paulo Dybala and Angel Di Maria, stunningly posing in it.

The FIFA World Cup, arguably the most highly-anticipated sporting event in the world, is just around the corner. Set to be held in Qatar, the grand event will kick off on November 20 and run until December 18. Ahead of the spectacle, qualified teams have started showcasing the threads they will be wearing during it.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Paulo Dybala wearing the new Argentina away shirt for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Paulo Dybala wearing the new Argentina away shirt for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. 🚨 Paulo Dybala wearing the new Argentina away shirt for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. 🇦🇷 https://t.co/FdSTUvylOr

Argentina, who lost the 2014 World Cup final to Germany, have become the latest heavyweight to release their jersey for the tournament. On Monday (August 29), Argentina released an image of Lionel Messi sporting their new purple away jersey. AS Roma star Dybala and Juventus ace Angel Di Maria also sported the new Albiceleste kit.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Ángel Di María wearing the new Argentina national team away shirt for the 2022 World Cup. Ángel Di María wearing the new Argentina national team away shirt for the 2022 World Cup. 🇦🇷 https://t.co/rIO7e6my4r

The jersey, made by Adidas, has Argentina’s crest at the top-left of the front of the jersey, highlighted by silver stitching. It has a patterned base, featuring two different shades of purple. There is a distinct faded graphic around the midriff, which goes a long way in enhancing the uniqueness of the shirt. Fans can go to Adidas’ official online store to buy the stunning new away jersey.

Lionel Messi’s form bodes well for Argentina ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi’s men came agonizingly close to lifting the coveted trophy in 2014, ultimately being denied by Mario Gotze’s wonder strike. Four years later, they were eliminated by eventual winners France, losing the game 4-3. The Copa America holders are set to have another go this year, and considering the form Messi’s in, they could rightfully fancy themselves to go all the way.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi wearing the new Argentina away shirt for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Lionel Messi wearing the new Argentina away shirt for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. 🚨 Lionel Messi wearing the new Argentina away shirt for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. 🇦🇷 https://t.co/T5oaxrY1mn

With just over two months to go before the FIFA World Cup commences in Qatar, Messi has seemingly found his footing at Paris Saint-Germain. He has four goals and two assists to his name for the Parisians this season (5 games), with three goals coming in Ligue 1 alone (4 games). To put his numbers in perspective, Messi only scored six goals in 26 Ligue 1 games last season.

If Messi can maintain his purple patch, Argentina would be a force to be reckoned with at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. A potential winning run would then very much be within the realm of possibility.

