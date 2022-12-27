Argentina 3-star kit released after FIFA World Cup triumph sold out within minutes: Reports

Argentina's 3-star kit, which was released after their 2022 FIFA World Cup win in Qatar, sold out within minutes, a statement from the German brand has confirmed (h/t FootHeadlines.com).

The kit was first visible to the public eye just minutes after the South American side's win against France in the final. It was worn by Lionel Messi as he held the coveted World Cup trophy in his hands at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

La Albiceleste won the final on penalties after the game finished 3-3 in regulation time. The third star signifies the country's latest triumph in the competition. They won their first FIFA World Cup in 1978 on home soil, before lifting it again eight years later in Mexico.

The three-star kit is akin to the home jersey worn by the South American nation in Qatar, with the addition of a third star just above the AFA badge.

The jersey was made available for sale on Adidas' Argentine website on 26 December, where it was sold within minutes. A statement by Adidas Argentina read:

"At this initial stage, the first batch of available jerseys was sold out. The stock will be replenished during this week and throughout the following weeks, intensifying its availability during the months of January and February, also in the e-commerce of Adidas Argentina."

The jersey will be available on Argentina's European website on 28 December. It doesn't come as a surprise that the kit has been received so well in the 2022 FIFA World Cup winners' homeland.

The jersey signifies the country's momentous achievement of becoming only the fourth-ever country to win the competition three times or more. They trail Italy (4), Germany (4), and Brazil (5) in the list of most World Cup trophy wins.

Anurag Roy @darkknight17



Messi changed into an adidas tshirt having 3 stars. So Adidas predicted the win for arg. 🫢



#LionelMessi𓃵 #Messi𓃵 #Argentina #FIFAWorldCup Did someone notice this?Messi changed into an adidas tshirt having 3 stars. So Adidas predicted the win for arg. 🫢 Did someone notice this?Messi changed into an adidas tshirt having 3 stars. So Adidas predicted the win for arg. 🫢#LionelMessi𓃵 #Messi𓃵 #Argentina #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/ZoKlHcSGzb

Argentina want to renew manager's contract after FIFA World Cup

Argentine Football Association (AFA) president Claudio Tapia has expressed his desire to renew manager Lionel Scaloni's contract with the national team.

The 44-year-old's contract as the country's head coach expires on 31 December. However, La Albiceleste's board wants to extend his deal by a further four years. Tapia recently told reporters (h/t India.com):

“I have no doubt that he will continue to be the head coach of the Argentina team. We are both men of our word, we shook hands, and we said yes to each other. He is currently traveling but as soon as he comes back we are going to finalize it.”

Scaloni joined the legendary Cesar Luis Menotti and Carlos Bilardo as managers to win the FIFA World Cup with the Argentine national team.

