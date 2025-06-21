“Argentina aunty will hit me, my fav is Ronaldo” - Kartik Aaryan shares hilarious video of Messi vs Ronaldo debate with Argentine women

Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan has shared a fun video of him having a Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate with some Argentine women on Instagram. The short video reel was taken while Aaryan was shooting for his next Hindi film in Croatia.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated football over the last two decades, winning a record 13 Ballons d'Or together. Both icons left European football around two years ago, but still remain among the best players in the world. The Argentine legend led his current club, Inter Miami, to an important 2-1 victory against Porto in the FIFA Club World Cup group stage this week. Meanwhile, the Portuguese icon led his country to their second UEFA Nations League triumph this month.

In an Instagram reel, Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan weighed in on the age-old debate while sharing a fun video of him with some Argentine women. The video, shot in Croatia during the filming of his next film, saw Aaryan arguing in jest about the GOAT debate.

Aaryan asked the women if La Pulga is their favorite, to which they enthusiastically nodded. However, the actor cheekily preferred his Portuguese nemesis, which seemed to upset the Argentine women. In the caption, Kartik Aaryan wrote (translated from Hindi):

"Argentina aunty will hit me, my fav is Ronaldo."

In response, one of the women in the video said:

"No, no. Messi, Maradona."

Over the years, multiple Bollywood actors have shared their take on the iconic GOAT debate. While Lionel Messi has multiple fans in the Hindi film industry, Cristiano Ronaldo is no less, with many speaking in his favor.

When Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor weighed in on how the Messi vs. Ronaldo debate has changed in recent times

In a discussion with Nikhil Kamath on the People by WTF podcast last year, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor shared his take on the iconic GOAT debate. The Barfi! actor is well-known for being an ardent lover of football and has spoken about his loyalty to Lionel Messi and his former club, Barcelona, multiple times.

Speaking to Kamath, Kapoor asked the host whether he prefers Messi or Ronaldo. Kamath chose the Argentine legend despite calling it a "cliché" opinion. He added that La Pulga is often considered the "nicer person" among the two. Ranbir Kapoor then shared his take on the debate, and said:

"No, listen, I meet a lot of people who love Ronaldo. Of course, it changed in the last year, post the World Cup. But it was quite 50-50."

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup round the corner, fans are eager to know if the two legends of the game will be seen on the biggest stage once again. Both players remain at the top of their game and it could be some time before they decide to hang their boots.

