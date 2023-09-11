Argentina boss drops Lionel Messi fitness update, confirms Inter Miami star asked to be substituted against Ecuador

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni is reported to decide on Lionel Messi's role in his country's World Cup Qualifier match against Bolivia by Monday. La Albiceleste will face Bolivia on Tuesday night (September 12) after completing a 1-0 victory over Ecuador last Thursday (September 7).

Messi was substituted in the 89th minute following his match-winning free-kick, raising concerns over the Barcelona legend's fitness. Since joining Inter Miami this summer, the 36-year-old forward has managed 11 appearances (nine starts) in a month-and-half.

Addressing his substitution in the previous game, Scaloni said (via News 18):

"Leo was tired the other day and asked to be substituted. But it’s not needed that we speak to him before matches. We see as it goes.”

Messi has shown top form over the past month or so. He's registered 11 goals and five assists for Inter Miami and provided Argentina their much-needed breakthrough against Ecuador.

Consequently, the South American country sits third on the World Cup Qualifiers table, behind Brazil and Uruguay, who managed to win by greater margins. The abovementioned nations have three points on the board, having played just one match so far.

Argentina will travel to Estadio Hernando Siles to take on Bolivia, who suffered a heavy defeat against Brazil in their first qualification fixture. They will look for a better result after their 5-1 loss in the previous tie.

"I was a bit tired"- Lionel Messi provides reason for substitution in 1-0 Ecuador win

Argentine sensation Lionel Messi reacted to his 89th-minute substitution during La Albiceleste's 1-0 victory against Ecuador on Thursday night (September 7). The Barcelona legend later confirmed fatigue was the primary concern with regards to the change.

Midfielder Exequiel Palacios came on to replace the game's only goal scorer. After netting a stunning free-kick to provide his side the lead and registering his 104th international goal, Messi said (via All About Argentina):

"I came out because I was a bit tired. It's probably not the last time that will happen [come out during the last minutes of the game]. It’s all good, I’m fine."

Despite the Argentina skipper's fitness-related clarifications, his starting spot in the nation's Tuesday night (September 12) game against Bolivia remains uncertain. Although Messi has reportedly traveled to La Paz, he may start on the bench.