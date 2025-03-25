Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni gives his take on comparisons between Barcelona star Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has delivered his verdict on the comparisons between Barcelona jewel Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi. The 17-year-old Spanish youngster has been likened to his club's greatest-ever player since his emergence as a key player for La Blaugrana.

With 13 goals and 17 assists to his name this season, the world has watched Yamal develop into a talismanic figure for Barcelona despite his age. The young forward has earned comparisons to Lionel Messi, who was incredibly photographed bathing him as a baby.

Scaloni fielded a question about Yamal from journalists ahead of his Argentina side facing Brazil in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. He praised the teenager as one of the best players in the world, but refrained from comparing him with a younger version of Messi.

He said (via BeIn Sports):

"Lamine Yamal is possibly one of the best in the world today. We know what Leo Messi means for the world of football, but Yamal is doing very well in Spain. I don't feel qualified to compare their beginnings.”

Yamal was on target for Spain during this international break, scoring a sensational goal in their dramatic UEFA Nations League quarterfinal against the Netherlands. Unlike Lionel Messi, the youngster opted to represent Spain ahead of the country of his parents and is a key player for La Roja.

Lionel Scaloni will likely have a close look at Messi and Yamal facing each other when the Finalissima comes around later this year. Barcelona's past and present will lock horns when Argentina and Spain face each other for the Finalissima title.

Former Brazil international uses Lionel Messi as an example to chide Barcelona star for foul comment

Former Brazil star Paulo Silas has criticized Barcelona ace Raphinha for his comments about the Argentina squad ahead of their meeting in their FIFA World Cup qualifier. The former Leeds United man cursed at the Argentina squad in an interview, leading to reactions from all over.

Silas spoke with Radio La Red about the gravity of the comments of the 28-year-old, calling it 'disrespectful.' He pointed out that Messi had shown respect to the Brazil national team after winning the Copa America 2021 on Brazilian soil.

“It was disrespectful of that kid. He should have seen Messi here when he won the Copa America and didn't let his team-mates sing against Brazil because of the friendship he has with Neymar and the respect," Silas said via Goal.

Lionel Messi will not feature for Argentina against the Selecao, while Barcelona star Raphinha is expected to play a central role for Brazil in the game. Lionel Scaloni's side currently lead the way in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying standings and will look to move a step closer to a place in the Mundial.

