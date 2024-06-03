Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni speaks about his future ahead of 2024 Copa America

Lionel Scaloni has revealed that he wants to continue as the Argentina national football men's team coach. The World Cup winner had previously said he was thinking of leaving but has changed his mind about his future.

Speaking to the media as Argentina gear up to defend their Copa America crown, Scaloni said he was ready to stay until the President of the Argentina Football Association asked him to leave. The coach added that he has more energy than he did in November last year.

"I already went through the tough time in November. I needed to gather strength and express myself. Today I am fine with all the energy. I will be here until the president of Argentine Football Association decides otherwise," Lionel Scaloni said (via All About Argentina's X handle).

Trending

Expand Tweet

Argentina face Ecuador and Guatemala in friendlies this month before they start their Copa America campaign. Lionel Scaloni's side will face Canada, Chile, and Peru in the group stages when their campaign begins on June 20.

When Lionel Scaloni hinted at quitting as Argentina coach

Lionel Scaloni stunned the football fans in November 2023 by saying he was running out of energy to manage the Argentine national side. He believed that the team needed someone who could take them to the next level.

"I need to think a lot about what I will do. I need this time to think. Argentina needs a coach who has all the energy possible and who is well ... I need to stop the ball and start thinking, I have a lot of things to think about during this time. These players have given a lot to the coaching staff and I need to think a lot about what I'm going to do," he said (via ESPN).

He added:

"It's not goodbye or anything, but I need to think because the bar is very high and it's complicated to keep going and it's complicated to keep winning. These guys are making it difficult, so I need to think about it for a while. I will talk to the FA president and the players afterwards."

However, after a meeting with AFA president Claudio Tapia, Lionel Scaloni decided to stay on. The Athletic reported that it was a power struggle that made the manager rethink his position and hint at quitting, but it was sorted out after the meeting in December.