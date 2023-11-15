Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni weighs in on Lionel Messi's availability for WC qualifiers against Brazil and Uruguay

Argentina national football team manager Lionel Scaloni has expressed his optimism regarding Lionel Messi's availability for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Despite the Argentine legend's limited game time with Inter Miami, where he has not participated in regular weekly matches, Scaloni remains confident in his abilities. Messi's last match in the regular season was on October 21 against Charlotte FC. He has only appeared in a friendly match against New York City since then last week.

However, Scaloni has decided to include Messi, who recently won his eighth Ballon d'Or, in the squad for the crucial games against Uruguay and Brazil. During a recent press conference, the Argentina manager said (via GOAL):

“How is Messi? He is in good shape, despite not having many games in the last month he comes in shape because he was training. He is good.”

In addition to this, Scaloni has publicly supported the awarding of the Ballon d'Or to Messi, countering the criticisms and debates surrounding this decision. He remarked:

"I don't really understand those who discuss Leo’s Ballon d'Or. I imagine it because they want to generate a debate, but I no longer believe there is one debate left anymore."

Argentina are scheduled to confront Uruguay in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday (November 16), followed by a match against Brazil on Tuesday. La Albiceleste are leading the South American qualifying table with a flawless record, having secured maximum points.

Lionel Messi's contribution has been significant, with three goals scored in three games for their World Cup qualifiers. Scaloni's confidence in the legendary playmaker's fitness and form suggests a strong performance in these upcoming matches.

Lionel Messi performs well in training for Argentina

Argentina recently completed their second training session at the Ezeiza facility, focusing on their preparation for the imminent South American World Cup qualifiers. This session, open to media coverage, naturally centered much of its attention on Lionel Messi.

The playmaker's physical condition during the training was particularly noteworthy, as he appeared to be in peak form, according to Marca. He showed no residual effects from the recent injury that had impacted his recent performances at club level with Inter Miami.

A highlight of the session was Messi's remarkable display of skill, especially evident when he scored a goal in a small-sided football match. The team will be hoping that the forward can stay fit as they gear up for the crucial matches against Uruguay and Brazil.