Argentina boss reveals when Lionel Messi will join training camp ahead of 2024 Copa America

Ahead of his team's Copa America 2024 campaign later this month, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has said that captain Lionel Messi is set to join the team this week. The Albiceleste commence their title defence against Canada on June 20.

Argentina ended a 28-year wait for a senior international title when they beat Brazil 1-0 at the Maracana in the 2021 Copa America final. Since then, Scaloni's team have been on a roll, winning the Finalissima and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Messi, 36, has been plagued by injuries this season for his club side, Inter Miami, missing four games across competitions. His most recent injury-enforced absence was in the goalless MLS draw at Orlando City on May 16 due to a leg injury.

However, Scaloni said that his captain is ready to return to the international fold following his injury and will do so on Monday (June 3). He said (as per Albiceleste Talk):

"We see him well, it was an important for him to have a continuity after the injury he had, he looks ready. "He will join us tomorrow, and we'll talk more."

Messi hasn't played for Argentina this year, missing the two friendly wins against El Salvador and Costa Rica in March due to muscular problems.

How has Lionel Messi fared for Argentina at Copa America?

Argentina captain Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has a stellar record for Argentina. He's their record appearance maker, goalscorer and assist-proider, contributing 106 goals and 56 assists in 180 games across competitions.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has a rather modest record in the Copa America, considering his staggering standards. In 34 games across six previous editions, he has 13 goals and 17 assists.

In the previous edition of the competition in Brazil three years ago, Messi led his team from the front as Argentina went all the way. In seven games, the diminutive attacker bagged four goals and five assists, playing every minute of every game.

Even though he didn't make a goal contribution in the final, Angel Di Maria's first-half winner was enough to end the Albiceleste's 28-year senior title drought.