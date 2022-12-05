Argentina captain Lionel Messi names 4 favorites to win 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar 

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has named four teams that he thinks are the favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Paris Saint-Germain playmaker has struck thrice in the Qatar showpiece thus far, including one in their 2-1 win over Australia in the Round of 16.

Lionel Scaloni's side are among the favorites to win the coveted prize later this month. However, they will face challenges from a few other talented teams in the tournament.

Messi was asked about the teams who could possibly win the FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar, and he named four nations, including his own.

Speaking to the press after their last-16 victory, he said (via The Hindustan Times):

"Argentina are one of the candidates. Argentina are a powerhouse and are always among the best. We knew we were one of the candidates, but we had to prove it on the pitch and we proved it again against Australia."

He added:

"Brazil are doing very well, despite the defeat against Cameroon. They are still one of the great favorites. France are also doing well and Spain, despite losing to Japan, are a team that play very well, that are very clear about what they do and it is very difficult to take the ball away from them, as they control possession for a long time. It will be difficult to beat them."

Brazil, the five-time world champions, are on a collision course with Argentina in the semi-finals should both teams get there. Meanwhile, France are aiming to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to retain their World Cup title.

For Messi, this is potentially his last appearance in the competition, as he's 35 now and well in the twilight of his career. Bowing out with the ultimate prize would make for a perfect swansong.

Argentina face the Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals

Argentina's quest for a second FIFA World Cup title continues against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals on Friday (December 9).

As both teams are packed with incredible talent, it could be a cracker of a game. The prospect of Lionel Messi going up against Virgil van Dijk is certainly a key player battle.

Messi and Co. may seem like favorites on paper, but the Oranje have been on a roll since Louis van Gaal returned to manage the side in August last year. In fact, they are unbeaten in all 19 games in his second stint so far.

We have an exciting draw on our hands here.

