Argentina coach provides fitness update on Lionel Messi

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has provided an update on Lionel Messi's fitness ahead of La Albiceleste's clash against Brazil on Sunday. The two teams meet for the first time since Argentina's 2021 Copa America final victory over their arch-rivals.

Messi's participation in the Brazil encounter was doubtful following a horror tackle from Venezuela's Adrian Martinez during Argentina's 3-1 win in a World Cup Qualifiers encounter. Martinez was given marching orders for the tackle.

Messi, however, completed the match. Scaloni has now clarified that the PSG star is fit to face Brazil in Argentina's next World Cup Qualifiers encounter in Sao Paulo.

"Leo is fine. It was a scare, but luckily he is fine. We will confirm his condition 100 per cent this afternoon, when we do field work. [But] whoever plays, Brazil is always an important rival. They're coming off an incredible positive streak. We'll face this game with the utmost commitment that it demands of us.

"I have an idea of how the team will line up, but we still haven't been able to do a training session with those who played against Venezuela. We will probably make some changes," Scaloni said in his pre-match press conference (via Goal).

We take all the games in the same way: Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni as Messi and co prepare to face Brazil

Brazil v Argentina: Final - Copa America Brazil 2021

Ahead of the Brazil showdown, Scaloni stressed that the team prepares for every encounter in the 'same way'. He added that Lionel Messi and co. are ready for different circumstances.

"We take all the games in the same way, regardless of the rival. We try to do it in the best possible way as always, with a maximum demand [upon ourselves].

"We are prepared for different circumstances. You have to know what to do at all times. We are clear about what to do when we have the ball and we also know how our opponents will play," Scaloni added.

