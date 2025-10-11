  • home icon
  • Football
  • Lionel Messi
  • Argentina coach Scaloni confirms he decided against playing Lionel Messi against Venezuela since he wanted to watch 3 other players instead

Argentina coach Scaloni confirms he decided against playing Lionel Messi against Venezuela since he wanted to watch 3 other players instead

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Oct 11, 2025 05:17 GMT
Lionel Messi did not play for Argentina against Venezuela
Lionel Messi did not play for Argentina against Venezuela

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has revealed the reason for Lionel Messi's absence from his side's friendly match against Venezuela in Miami. The 38-year-old was not named in the 23-man squad for the match against their fellow South Americans at the Hard Rock Stadium despite being invited for this month's internationals.

Ad

In a chat with reporters, Scaloni revealed that his wish to trial a two-striker system with Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez was the reason for Messi's absence. He pointed out that Palmeiras striker Flaco Lopez was also on the bench waiting for his chance with La Albiceleste, and so he decided to leave his captain out.

“I decided that Leo (Messi) wouldn’t play. I wanted to see Lautaro (Martínez) and Julián (Álvarez), and we also had Flaco López on the bench, who we’ll also be seeing soon", he said (via Mundo Albiceleste).
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Lionel Messi was rested for the second Argentina match in September's international window against Ecuador, and he was rested once more against Venezuela. He was at the stadium with his family, watching on as his teammates won without him. The Inter Miami star is expected to return to the squad for their friendly against Puerto Rico at the Chase Stadium, his home ground in the MLS.

Argentina showed that they did not need Messi to win the game in Miami, with striker Martinez setting up Giovani Lo Celso to score the only goal in the game. The world champions ran out comfortable 1-0 winners and will now turn their focus towards Tuesday's meeting with Puerto Rico.

Ad

Argentina make Lionel Messi concession for MLS game: Reports

Argentina have granted captain Lionel Messi permission to take part in Inter Miami's MLS game against Atlanta United on Saturday, as per reports. The 38-year-old was named as part of the world champions' squad for this month's games against Venezuela and Puerto Rico, but was absent from the squad against the South American team.

Ad
Ad

A report from Bolavip Argentina has revealed that Messi will be part of the Inter Miami squad against Atlanta United to help his team's seeding chances in the playoffs. The forward is also in the hunt for the MLS golden boot, as he is tied with Denis Bouanga on 24 goals in the league this season.

Lionel Messi will turn out for Javier Mascherano's side as a starter or substitute in their game at Inter Miami's home stadium on Saturday. He will then remain in Miami and join his Argentina teammates in their training camp ahead of Tuesday's meeting with minnows Puerto Rico at the same stadium.

About the author
Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman Salahudeen

Twitter icon

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications