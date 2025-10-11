Argentina coach Scaloni confirms he decided against playing Lionel Messi against Venezuela since he wanted to watch 3 other players instead

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has revealed the reason for Lionel Messi's absence from his side's friendly match against Venezuela in Miami. The 38-year-old was not named in the 23-man squad for the match against their fellow South Americans at the Hard Rock Stadium despite being invited for this month's internationals. In a chat with reporters, Scaloni revealed that his wish to trial a two-striker system with Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez was the reason for Messi's absence. He pointed out that Palmeiras striker Flaco Lopez was also on the bench waiting for his chance with La Albiceleste, and so he decided to leave his captain out. “I decided that Leo (Messi) wouldn’t play. I wanted to see Lautaro (Martínez) and Julián (Álvarez), and we also had Flaco López on the bench, who we’ll also be seeing soon&quot;, he said (via Mundo Albiceleste). Lionel Messi was rested for the second Argentina match in September's international window against Ecuador, and he was rested once more against Venezuela. He was at the stadium with his family, watching on as his teammates won without him. The Inter Miami star is expected to return to the squad for their friendly against Puerto Rico at the Chase Stadium, his home ground in the MLS. Argentina showed that they did not need Messi to win the game in Miami, with striker Martinez setting up Giovani Lo Celso to score the only goal in the game. The world champions ran out comfortable 1-0 winners and will now turn their focus towards Tuesday's meeting with Puerto Rico. Argentina make Lionel Messi concession for MLS game: Reports Argentina have granted captain Lionel Messi permission to take part in Inter Miami's MLS game against Atlanta United on Saturday, as per reports. The 38-year-old was named as part of the world champions' squad for this month's games against Venezuela and Puerto Rico, but was absent from the squad against the South American team. A report from Bolavip Argentina has revealed that Messi will be part of the Inter Miami squad against Atlanta United to help his team's seeding chances in the playoffs. The forward is also in the hunt for the MLS golden boot, as he is tied with Denis Bouanga on 24 goals in the league this season. Lionel Messi will turn out for Javier Mascherano's side as a starter or substitute in their game at Inter Miami's home stadium on Saturday. He will then remain in Miami and join his Argentina teammates in their training camp ahead of Tuesday's meeting with minnows Puerto Rico at the same stadium.