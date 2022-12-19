Argentina fans spark off insane celebrations to welcome FIFA World Cup winning team as incredible drone footage emerges

A stunning drone video has shown Argentina fans taking to the streets to celebrate La Albiceleste winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Argentina put an end to their 36-year-long wait to win the FIFA World Cup on Sunday, December 18. Lionel Scaloni and Co. beat previous winners France on penalties in the final to be crowned champions at the Lusail Stadium.

Speaking after the game, an emotional Lionel Messi expressed his delight at finally getting his hands on the trophy. He also stated that he is looking forward to returning home to participate in the celebrations. He said:

“We can't wait to be in Argentina to see how crazy the celebrations is going to be.”

It appears the FIFA World Cup winners are going to be late to the party as fans have already begun insane celebrations. Hundreds of thousands of supporters have poured onto the streets of Buenos Aires to make merry following the country's triumph.

Incredible drone footage posted by Argentinean filmmaker Ale Petra on his Instagram has given fans across the world a glimpse into the celebrations. Supporters can even be seen on top of street lights and other posts on the streets.

Messi and Co. will no doubt receive a hero's welcome when they land back in Argentina.

How did Argentina beat France in the FIFA World Cup final?

Messi put Argentina in front with a penalty just 23 minutes into the match on Sunday. Angel Di Maria then doubled their lead 13 minutes later, with Alexis Mac Allister providing the assist.

Scaloni's men appeared to be cruising towards a comfortable win when France responded. Kylian Mbappe pulled level for Les Bleus with a quick brace late in the match in Doha.

Messi stepped up for La Albiceleste again in extra time, giving them the lead in the 108th minute. The match, though, went into penalties after Mbappe grabbed his third goal of the evening with just two minutes to go until full-time.

The South American champions managed to score their penalties in the shootout, but France failed to do the same. Kingsley Coman had his shot saved by Emiliano Martinez, while Aurelien Tchouameni did not hit the target.

Mbappe's hat-trick in the final saw him edge past Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Messi in the race for the golden boot. However, the 35-year-old was awarded the Golden Ball for his contributions to the champions.

Get Argentina vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes