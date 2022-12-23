Argentina international taunts French teammates by celebrating 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph in dressing room

Argentina international Facundo Medina has taunted his French teammates at Lens by wildly celebrating La Albiceleste’s first FIFA World Cup win since 1986.

Medina, who has two senior caps, could not resist poking fun at his French teammates at Lens following Argentina’s thrilling win over France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. Lionel Scaloni’s side beat Les Bleus 4-2 on penalties after the game ended 3-3 at the end of extra time.

Overjoyed with his country’s third World Cup triumph, Medina hopped onto the changing-room benches and danced with Argentina’s flag. The video of Medina’s wild celebration was posted by teammate Salis Abdul Samed (h/t TyC Sports).

TyC Sports @TyCSports ¡NO LE IMPORTÓ NADA! Facundo Medina festejó el título de Argentina en el vestuario del Lens frente a sus compañeros franceses que muy contentos no estaban. ¡NO LE IMPORTÓ NADA! Facundo Medina festejó el título de Argentina en el vestuario del Lens frente a sus compañeros franceses que muy contentos no estaban. 😂🇦🇷 ¡NO LE IMPORTÓ NADA! Facundo Medina festejó el título de Argentina en el vestuario del Lens frente a sus compañeros franceses que muy contentos no estaban. https://t.co/VrvxBZb1fZ

To rub more salt in the wounds of his French teammates, Medina danced to the tune of ‘Remenez la couple a la Maison.’ The song was composed by French artist Vegedream following France’s 2018 World Cup win over Croatia.

The French footballers who were present in the dressing room took the banter on the chin, allowing their teammate to get his share of fun. None of Lens’ French players were included in Didier Deschamps’ 26-man list for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which probably made it easier for them to see the brighter side.

France lodge formal complaint against Argentina hero Emiliano Martinez over Kylian Mbappe taunts

Noel Le Graet, the director of the French Football Federation (FFF), has confirmed that the organization has lodged a formal complaint against Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. The complaint comes after the Aston Villa keeper went overboard with the taunts of France star Kylian Mbappe.

EspoirsduFootball @EspoirsduFoot Mais c'est encore pire en vidéo ce que fait Martinez avec la poupée Mbappé en fait 🤮



Mais c'est encore pire en vidéo ce que fait Martinez avec la poupée Mbappé en fait 🤮https://t.co/3BczFE3X6H

Le Graet has disclosed that he has written a strongly-worded letter to Argentine Football Association (AFA) president Claudio Tapia, sharing his feelings.

“I wrote to my counterpart from the Argentine Federation, I find these excesses abnormal, in the context of a sports competition, and I find it difficult to understand,” Le Graet spoke of his complaint (via Ouest-France).

“This is going too far. Mbappe’s behavior has been exemplary.”

Mbappe beat the Goalkeeper of the Tournament Martinez four times in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. He scored a sensational hat-trick before successfully putting away his spot-kick in the shootout.

As per Sportstar, Martinez held a minute of silence in the Argentina dressing room on Mbappe’s behalf after Argentina’s World Cup victory. Then, during La Albicelste’s victory parade in Buenos Aires, Martinez cradled a toy baby with the Paris Saint-Germain superstar’s face pasted on top.

The feud might have stemmed from Mbappe’s comments before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he claimed that South American football was not as developed as its European counterpart. He argued that four of the last five World Cup winners were European, showing their superiority.

Poll : 0 votes