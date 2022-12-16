Argentina legend Ossie Ardiles has said that Diego Maradona will always be a 'touch better' than Lionel Messi even if the latter wins the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Albiceleste play reigning champions France in Sunday's showpiece clash at the Lusail Stadium as Messi bids farewell to the competition. He has confirmed that it will be his last appearance with his national team at the World Cup and is keen to bow out by lifting the gold trophy.

Messi could become the first Argentine captain since the late Maradona to win the title, with the latter guiding the Sky Blues to their second triumph in 1986.

However, Ardiles reckons that even if Messi wins the World Cup on Sunday, he won't be ahead of Maradona in greatness. He said (via talkSPORT):

“I wouldn’t say ahead of Diego. I will say maybe on level terms. Messi is an absolutely wonderful, wonderful player. I have no doubt, by far, that he’s the best player of his generation, and of course he’s one of the very best in the history of football."

He continued:

“But I would say that he can only go level with Maradona, and I personally would go for Maradona. Because when we played football, I think it was much more difficult for a skillful player to play, so this is why I will say Maradona."

Ardiles, who won the 1978 FIFA World Cup with Argentina and played alongside Maradona, feels the late great superstar will always be a 'touch' better than Messi, regardless of the outcome in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday. He said:

“He will always be a touch, touch, touch better than Messi.”

Messi will be playing in his second final in the competition, having reached the final in the Brazil 2014 edition, where Germany quashed his dreams in extra time to pull off a 1-0 win. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner now has a shot at redemption in what is going to be his last act at the World Cup.

Argentina face France in blockbuster 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Argentina's bid to win their third FIFA World Cup title faces its last hurdle against reigning champions France, who are looking to become the first nation in 60 years to defend their crown.

The Sky Blues will be leaving it all on the field on Sunday for their talismanic captain Lionel Messi, who has been at his brilliant best in the campaign with five goals and three assists.

