Argentina legend Hugo Gatti dies aged 80 due to complications following surgery

Argentine football legend Hugo Gatti has passed away aged 80 after over a month's stay in the hospital due to a complication following surgery. The former goalkeeper underwent a surgery to repair his hip after a fall while he walked his dog.

A legend of Boca Juniors and the Argentine league, Gatti picked up a virus in the hospital following his hip surgery. As a result, he contracted pneumonia, a respiratory problem, and was placed under intensive care while he fought for his life, before his passing on Monday.

Hugo Gatti holds the record for the most appearances in the Argentine top-flight, having played 765 times across 26 seasons as a professional. As a Boca Juniors player, he won three league titles, two Copa Libertadores titles, and one intercontinental cup.

Gatti never played in Spain, but was a staunch Real Madrid fan, and the Spanish giants made a tribute to him following his death. In 2019, he sparked debates when he claimed that countryman Lionel Messi had to leave Barcelona for Real Madrid to prove himself as the greatest of all time.

Hugo Gatti made 18 appearances for the Argentina national team, playing at the 1966 FIFA World Cup in England. In addition to playing for Boca Juniors, he also represented River Plate, Atlanta, Union Santa Fe, and Gimnasia La Plata, all in Argentina. He was voted as the Player of the Year in Argentina in 1982, a remarkable feat for a goalkeeper.

Hugo Gatti: Football's pioneer modern goalkeeper

Argentine legend Hugo Gatti was nicknamed 'El Loco's or 'The Madman' due to his eccentric style of play in his playing days. The goalkeeper was the first one to be credited with leaving his box to sweep up opposing attacks or sometimes join his teammates in attack.

Gatti was adept at playing as a forward in his younger days, and so, relied on his technical skills to help him contribute to his team, even in goal. He was also among the first goalkeepers credited with using gloves during games.

