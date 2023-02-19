Argentina legend Mario Kempes explains why Paulo Dybala cannot become the successor to Lionel Messi

Paulo Dybala was once considered Lionel Messi's heir in the Argentina national team. However, Mario Kempes believes the AS Roma star needs to change a major trait of his to fulfill that role.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Kempes claimed that it can often be complicated to play alongside Messi as not many players are able to match his wavelength. The 1978 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner further added that Dybala needs to have more confidence in his abilities if he is to emulate Messi's role for La Albiceleste.

“Until he believes that he is the intelligent player, that he is different, that he has ability and very good vision to play, I don't think he can become the successor of Messi.”

Kempes further added:

“Playing alongside Messi is complicated and beautiful at the same time. Just like with Maradona, you don't know where they're going to go."

At 35, Lionel Messi doesn't have too many miles left in him. While Paulo Dybala has often been considered the player to replace Messi, the former Juventus star has made only 36 appearances for Argentina, scoring three goals.

At 29, Dybala is arguably in the prime years of his career. Hence, fans will hope he steps up to the plate for the national team as soon as possible.

Mario Kempes claimed Argentina captain Lionel Messi is lacking the extra motivation while playing for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi's club side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have struggled for form recently and have lost all of their last three games. Messi has come under criticism for his performances.

Kempes has claimed that after a rigorous World Cup with Argentina, the Argentine legend might be lacking the motivation to go the extra mile.

"From what I see on the pitch, he is paying for the physical and mental wear and tear that is needed for a world championship. He won, but now he's in his team, he didn't have enough time to rest. He lacks that extra motivation to do what he did during the World Cup. Hopefully, he'll do it again. It's costing him a little."

PSG will return to action on Sunday, 19 February, as they take on LOSC Lille in a Ligue 1 clash.

