Argentina midfielder and Lionel Messi’s teammate Leandro Paredes reacts after Sergio Busquets announces retirement

Leandro Paredes, a teammate of Lionel Messi with the Argentina national team, reacted to Messi's Inter Miami clubmate Sergio Busquets' retirement announcement on Thursday.Busquets, 37, is set to retire at the end of the ongoing 2025 MLS season, having had successful spells at Barcelona and the Spain national team, winning a slew of big titles.The former Spain midfielder reunited with his former Barca mate Messi at Miami in the summer of 2023 and has won two titles - the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield.&quot;Thanks to all and football for so much,&quot; Busquets wrote in an Instagram post (as translated from Spanish.) &quot;You will always be part of this story so beautiful. A heartfelt thank you to everyone, and to football, for everything. You will always be a part of this beautiful story. Thanks to all and to football for so much. You will always be part of this beautiful story.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Thanks for so much fantastic football,&quot; Paredes replied (translated from Spanish.)Having come up through the ranks at the Camp Nou, Busquets spent a hugely successful 15-year stint at Barca between 2008 and 2023 before embarking on a new adventure in South Florida. The nine-time La Liga and three-time UEFA Champions League winner also won the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the European Championship two years later with Spain.How have Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets fared together?Lionel Messi (centre) and Sergio Busquets (left)Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets spent 13 successful seasons with Barcelona and are now in their third and final season together at Inter Miami, having played club football together for all but two campaigns since 2008.The two have played a staggering 640 games together (both players on the pitch at the same time), registering 33 joint goal contributions. Unsurprisingly, 30 of those goals have been scored by Messi (assisted by Busquets), with the Argentine returning the favour thrice.Two of those joint goal contributions have come in the Herons' two most recent games - a 3-2 MLS home win over DC United and a 4-0 victory at New York FC. The duo have also had five other goal contributions this season, all assisted by Busquets to Messi.