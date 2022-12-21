Argentina players forced to abandon FIFA World Cup victory parade after fans try to enter vehicle - Reports

Argentina’s FIFA World Cup heroes had to abandon their open-top bus parade after two overenthusiastic fans attempted to jump into their vehicle, The Mirror has reported.

After beating France on penalties (4-2) in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Argentina returned to Buenos Aires in the early hours of Tuesday (December 20).

They took an open-top bus to the Argentina Football Association's headquarters, celebrating with fans as they flocked the streets. After resting for a while at AFA’s headquarters, the players and staff kicked off the main trophy parade around noon.

An estimated crowd of over five million assembled along the expected route, which prompted the authorities to change the bus route and take the 25 de Mayo motorway. As the bus crept forward, two fans tried to jump into the bus from a bridge.

One hung from a railing for a good few seconds before landing safely on the bus floor. Another enthusiast was not as lucky, as he mistimed his jump, clattered off the back of the vehicle and crashed head-first to the ground.

Fearing for the Argentina superstars’ safety, the security officials took the bus to a secure field where two navy helicopters waited. Hopping on the choppers, the Argentine players completed the rest of the route, with fans cheering from the streets below. The players were safely flown back to the AFA headquarters near Ezeiza Airport five hours after they departed for the tour.

Lionel Messi posts touching Instagram message after 2022 FIFA World Cup win

Argentina captain Lionel Messi, whose FIFA World Cup celebratory post became the most liked thing on social media (68 million likes) on 20 December, penned a heartwarming message:

In the post, he thanked everyone who supported him in his journey and helped him fulfill his dream of winning the FIFA World Cup. Messi posted (as translated from Spanish):

"From Grandoli to the Qatar World Cup took almost 30 years. It was close to three decades when the ball gave me many joys and also some sorrows. I always had a dream of being a World Champion. I didn't want to stop trying, even knowing that maybe I would never give up. This Cup we got is also from all those who did not make it in the previous World Cups we played, like in 2014 in Brazil."

He continued:

"It's also from Diego who encouraged us from heaven. And of course, it's from all this beautiful group that was formed and of the technical team and all the people of the national team who, being anonymous, work day and night to make it easier for us. Many times failure is part of the journey and learning and without the disappointments, it is impossible for success to come. Thank you very much from my heart! Let's go Argentina!"

The Argentina legend scored seven goals and provided three assists in seven games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His exploits deservedly won him the FIFA Golden Ball award, making him the first player to win the accolade twice (also 2014).

