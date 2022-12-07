Argentina star returns to training ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal against Netherlands: Reports

Argentina star Angel Di Maria has returned to training ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against the Netherlands.

Di Maria didn't play a part during the Albiceleste's win against Australia in the Round of 16. He started all three previous games for Lionel Scaloni's side in Qatar. Papu Gomez was brought in place of the Juventus attacker in the game against Australia.

Ángel Di María will be tested today, the player believes he will arrive to the Netherlands match fully prepared.

With Di Maria's fitness a concern, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni decided to test the likes of Leandro Paredes and Angel Correa in training.

The Albiceleste earned a 2-1 win against the Socceroos in the Round of 16. Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez scored for the reigning South American champions. However, the team missed several scoring chances. Hence, the addition of Maria is a much-needed boost.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni spoke ahead of the FIFA World Cup clash against the Netherlands

Argentina vs. Netherlands is a classic fixture in the history of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Oranje won when the two sides met in the quarter-finals in 1998, courtesy of a sumptuous winner from Dennis Bergkamp.

They met again in 2014, this time in the semi-finals. Sergio Romero's heroics helped the Albiceleste emerge victorious.

Scaloni acknowledged the history between the two sides, as he recently said (via Hindustan Times):

"It's going to be a very beautiful game, with two historic teams. Sadly, one team has to lose and we hope it's us who go through."

Scaloni's counterpart Louis van Gaal is 27 years older than him. Speaking about the 71-year-old Dutch manager, Scaloni said:

"He was an eminence back then. It's a proud moment to face him. We know how much he has done in football, and how many people have tried to copy him."

"Why I didn't sub off Messi to rest him ? I will not take Messi out of a game except he asks for it."

The Argentine manager further added that facing tough opponents is what makes the World Cup special.

"This is one of the pleasures that football gives you, especially as it is happening at a World Cup. We face a difficult opponent, like all of them, and we hope to do well. Maybe they are not shining like past Dutch teams, but they are very clear in what they do."

The quarter-final between the two heavyweights will take place on 10th December at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

