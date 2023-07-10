Argentina star’s partner reacts as Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo shares picturesque holiday photo

Nicolas Tagliafico's girlfriend Carolina Calvagni reacted as Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo uploaded stunning photos from her recent vacations.

Messi and Roccuzzo could be seen strolling by the beach in their latest vacation snap. Roccuzzo captioned the image, writing on her Instagram:

"Paradise🌴🌊".

Calvagni commented under the photo:

"Amo."

Caro Calvagni's comment under Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo's photo

Calvagni is a social media sensation. She was born in Argentina and grew up with her cousins. She has been in the line of modeling and social media for a while now.

Messi and Roccuzzo, meanwhile, have been enjoying their vacation by the beach. The Argentine is enjoying his downtime ahead of being unveiled as an Inter Miami player. Messi will be presented by the MLS club on July 16, 2023.

When Antonela Roccuzzo was left stunned by the support Lionel Messi received from Argentina fans

Lionel Messi completed football when he helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Argentina captain played a starring role in the triumph, scoring seven goals and providing three assists during the competition. Messi won the Golden Ball as well.

La Albiceleste returned to a competitive fixture for the first time since lifting the World Cup when they faced Panama in an international friendly. Messi and the rest of the team were given a hero's welcome by the fans.

Antonela Roccuzzo was left moved by the magnitude of the support from fans. She wrote on social media:

"Love for the ball, your country and your people. Love your team, which turned out to be a group of friends. Love, joy, shared emotion. All of that and more was lived last night. INFINITE THANKS. Love that returns tripled for all those who can perceive that noble energy with which you do your work. @leomessi WE LOVE YOU."

Lionel Messi has always been a very popular figure among fans. However, his FIFA World Cup feat arguably put the little magician on the same level as Diego Maradona.

