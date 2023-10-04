Argentina star says he’d have retired had La Albiceleste lost 2022 FIFA World Cup final to France 

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez recently said that he would have retired from the sport had his team lost the 2022 FIFA World Cup final to France in Doha last year.

In arguably the best title matches in the quadrennial competition's history, Argentina looked on course for a comfortable win. Lionel Messi fired La Albiceleste in front with a 23rd minute penalty before Angel Di Maria doubled their lead 13 minutes later.

The score stayed that way as the match entered the final 10 minutes, when the game suddenly exploded to life. Kylian Mbappe reduced arrears from the spot in 80th minute, and a minute later, put the defending champions on level terms as extra time ensued.

Messi once again put Argentina in front with a 108th minute strike, but Mbappe responded with his third goal, another penalty, 10 minutes later. Moments later, Randal Kolo Muani almost bagged a sensational winner, but Martinez produced a stunning save to force penalties.

There, the Argentinian denied Kinglsey Coman as Argentina became world champions for the first time in 36 years, third overall. Martinez played a key role in their triumph, playing all seven games, keeping three clean sheets.

The Aston Villa keeper recently told Tv Publica Argentina's Sofi Martinez that the France game could have been the last of his career had his team lost that memorable final in the Qatari capital:

"I would not have agreed to play football again if we had lost that final against France."

Overall, Martinez has kept 12 clean sheets in 31 games across competitions for Argentina, also winning the Copa America (2021) and the Finalissima (2022).

How have France and Argentina fared since their iconic 2022 FIFA World Cup final?

Argentina fans

Both Argentina and France have fared well since their clash in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. They have had just one loss - in a friendly - between them in 12 games across competitions.

Argentina have won all six games since their World Cup triumph without conceding. That includes four friendlies and two FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: 1-0 against Ecuador at home and 3-0 at Bolivia.

Les Bleus, meanwhile, have won five UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers without conceding before their winning run came to an end with a 2-1 friendly loss to Germany last month.