Argentina star set to drop to the bench for crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Poland: Reports

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni is set to drop defender Lisandro Martinez for their crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Poland today (November 30).

Martinez was not part of the Argentine side that lost to Saudi Arabia by a scoreline of 2-1 in their opening game of the tournament on November 22.

The Manchester United defender returned to the starting lineup for the clash against Mexico. La Albiceleste won the game by a scoreline of 2-0. Martinez was rock solid at the back and was crucial in helping his team keep a clean sheet.

However, TyC Sport journalist Gaston Edul has reported that the former Ajax man won't be a part of the starting lineup for the clash against Poland.

Scaloni is set to field a back four of Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, and Marcos Acuna.

Scaloni has often depended on the pairing of Romero and Otamendi at the heart of his team's defense and used Martinez as a substitute.

Standing at 5' 9", Martinez is not the tallest center back. Against a physical Poland side that will have Robert Lewandowski spearheading their attacking unit, Scaloni might have wanted to field a more aerially equipped defensive pairing.

A positive result in the game against Poland is crucial to Argentina's hopes of advancing to the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

They currently sit second in their group with three points from two games. Poland are at the top with four points on the board while Saudi Arabia, who take on Mexico today, are tied with La Albiceleste.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni gave an assessment of Poland ahead of crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup clash

Scaloni praised Poland's playing style ahead of their crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup clash today. Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Scaloni said (via MARCA):

"Poland don't just have players who are strong in the air, they also have good footballers who are quick, technical. Most teams change their way of playing, but Poland has a good idea of their game, They can play with four or five at the back, regardless of the opponent. I do think that playing Argentina makes teams play a different way, I believe they will adapt to our game."

