Argentina star spotted playing football with brother while wearing Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr shirt, video surfaces

Manchester United and Argentina star Alejandro Garnacho was spotted wearing a Cristiano Ronaldo shirt while playing football with his brother. A video of the same has surfaced on social media.

Garnacho's fandom of the Portugal captain is well-documented. He has previously copied the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's goal celebration as well. The pair played together six times for the Red Devils, combining for one goal. Garnacho's first senior goal for the Red Devils came from a Ronaldo assist.

The youngster, who recently made his senior debut for the Argentina national team, was spotted donning a Cristiano Ronaldo shirt while playing with his brother.

Ronaldo joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr as a free agent on December 21, 2022. He has since made 19 appearances for the club after making his debut in January. Ronaldo has scored 14 goals and has provided three assists for the SPL club so far.

Garnacho, meanwhile, established himself as a prominent member of the Red Devils' senior team during the 2022-23 season. The Spain-born Argentine made 34 appearances last season, scoring five goals and providing five assists across competitions.

Garnacho is expected to become a more integral part of the first team during the upcoming season. He was even touted to take up Ronaldo's number 7 shirt in 2023-24. However, Mason Mount has been assigned that number since completing a move from Chelsea.

Cristiano Ronaldo dismissed claims that Al-Nassr have reached an agreement with Portugal international

Reports recently percolated across the digital media claiming that Al-Nassr have reached an agreement with Portugal international Otavio for a summer move. Cristiano Ronaldo, however, dismissed the rumor.

Al-Nassr defeated Farense by a score of 5-1 in their recent pre-season friendly. While Ronaldo sat out the friendly clash, he addressed the media in the mixed zone after the match.

The Portugal captain was asked about the news regarding Otavio. Cristiano Ronaldo dismissed it, telling (via Desporto Ao Minuto):

"It's totally a lie. You break the news as bait. There's nothing finalized. They have already said that 10 or 15 players were coming to Al-Nassr, but nothing was seen. We know we're going to strengthen, but we don't have any specific players."

Al-Nassr went trophyless in Cristiano Ronaldo's first half a season at the club. The SPL side have since focused on making the team stronger in the transfer market, recently signing Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan. Further moves could happen in the transfer market soon.