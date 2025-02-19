"Argentina united around Lionel Messi in 2022 to win the World Cup" - Santos boss asks Brazil to rally around Neymar ahead of 2026 WC

Santos manager Pedro Caixinha has spoken about how Argentina rallied around Lionel Messi to win the World Cup, urging Brazil to do the same with Neymar. Notably, La Albiceleste ended their three-decade wait for the coveted trophy, winning it in Qatar in 2022.

Ad

It was a defining moment in Lionel Messi's career, as the legendary Argentine lifted the trophy for the first time, the last major honor missing from his trophy cabinet. Pedro Caixinha believes Brazil can enjoy something similar in the upcoming 2026 World Cup. He said (via World Soccer Talk):

“All of Argentina united around Lionel Messi in 2022 to win the World Cup. Why shouldn’t Brazil do the same with Neymar?”

Ad

Trending

Caixinha's comments came after the Brazilian winger returned to his boyhood club Santos earlier this year. After two years in Saudi Arabia, where he managed to play just seven games in all competitions, he decided on a homecoming.

Neymar has suffered from serious injuries throughout his career, hampering him from leading Brazil to the zenith of any major tournaments. However, the Santos boss has admitted that they are working cautiously with the 33-year-old in a bid to keep his recovery constant. He added:

Ad

“We will be cautious, but Neymar has been recovering very well. We have less time before the next game, so we will see how he arrives at the training center."

The Brazilian has scored one goal and provided one assist in five games for Santos this season.

Neymar was unable to reunite with Lionel Messi in Miami

When it became clear that Neymar would be leaving Saudi Arabia, numerous reports linked him to a move to Inter Miami. A contingent of former Barcelona players has joined the MLS club in recent years. The Brazilian winger would have reunited with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba.

Ad

Neymar even admitted that he liked the idea of a reunion when he told CNN Sport (via Fox Sports):

"Obviously, playing again with Messi and Suárez would be incredible. They are my friends. We still speak to each other. It would be interesting to revive this trio. I'm happy at Al Hilal, I'm happy in Saudi Arabia, but who knows. Football is full of surprises."

Ad

The move ultimately did not happen, as Luis Suarez admitted that it was "difficult and complicated" (via Fox Sports):

"Everyone knows what Neymar can offer, and what we achieved together in that special period. Now we are in a different period and older, but the team will certainly feel grateful to have a player like him with us. As always, anything is possible in football, but turning these expectations into reality is difficult and complicated."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback