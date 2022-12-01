Argentina vs Australia Head-To-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 50 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Argentina continue their pursuit of a third World Cup title in Qatar with a round of 16 encounter against Australia on Saturday.

The Albiceleste won Group C after finishing with six points in three games, level with Poland but ahead on goal difference.

Lionel Scaloni's side started their campaign with a shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia but recovered to beat Mexico and Poland in a pair of 2-0 wins in their next two games.

The reigning Copa America champions are gunning for their first quarter-final appearance at the World Cup since 2014, when they went all the way to the finals before losing out to Germany.

Standing in their way are a spirited Australian side that overcame a talented Denmark team on Wednesday for their first appearance in the knockout stages since 2006.

Mathew Leckie scored the only goal of their game as the Socceroos followed up their 1-0 win over Tunisia with an identical victory over the Danes, recovering emphatically from their opening game loss to France.

Argentina vs Australia Head-To-Head Stats

Argentina have faced Australia seven times in history and have won on five occasions, losing just once - a 4-1 defeat in their first-ever meeting back in 1988 at the Bicentennial Gold Cup.

The Albiceleste are currently on a four-game winning run in the fixture, which includes a 1-0 friendly defeat of the Socceroos in their last meeting in September 2007.

Martín Demichelis was on the scoresheet that day in the 49th minute, while a young Lionel Messi played for the entirety of the game but couldn't find the back of the net.

This will be his second appearance against the Australian side and will be hoping for better luck this time around. Should he score, Australia will also be the 35th country he's scored against.

Argentina vs Australia: Numbers you need to know before their 2022 FIFA World Cup encounter

Argentina have never lost in the round of 16 in consecutive World Cups.

The Albiceleste are looking to reach the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time since 2014.

After three consecutive group stage exits, Australia have reached the knockout stages after 16 years.

Argentina and Australia will meet for the first time in 15 years, while this is also their first ever encounter in a major tournament.

Lionel Messi has never scored in the knockout stages of the World Cup for Argentina.

