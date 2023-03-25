Argentina WAGs stun fans as they copy Emiliano Martinez's lewd celebration

The wives and girlfriends of a few Argentina national team players recreated Emiliano Martinez's iconic lewd celebration after the side's win against Panama this week.

La Albiceleste returned to action for the first time since winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in December, on Thursday (March 23). They marked the occasion by earning a 2-0 victory, courtesy of goals from Thiago Almada and Lionel Messi.

Argentina were in a jolly mood after the game as they resumed their World Cup celebrations in front of their fans at the El Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires. Players gathered on the pitch with replica World Cup trophies in their hands along with their partners.

A few WAGs in attendance caught headlines after they copied Martinez's lewd World Cup-winning celebration. They pretended to have p*****s as they posed with the replica trophies near their pelvis.

Leading the act was Emiliano Martinez's own wife, Mandinha Martinez, who shared an image of the same on her Instagram story. She was joined by Geronimo Rulli's better half Rocio Suarez, Marcos Acuna's partner Julia Silva, German Pezzella's pair Agustina Bascerano, and Guido Rodriguez's girlfriend Wada Ramon.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram, Rulli's partner Suarez wrote:

"Banking the madness of these guys."

It is worth noting that Martinez and the partners of the aforementioned WAGs also recreated the lewd celebration on Thursday. As was the case after the World Cup final, the act once again divided opinion.

While some fans found the Aston Villa star's actions funny, many thought it was tasteless. One supporter extended his support to the goalkeeper, writing on Instagram:

"He [Emiliano Martinez] is gonna make all the little boys cry again"

Another fan wrote against Martinez:

"Thankfully Argentina is never touching the World Cup again"

Despite facing criticism for his lewd celebrations after the World Cup, Martinez has shown that he does not intend to change by recreating the act.

When did Emiliano Martinez do the controversial celebration first?

While Lionel Messi did most of the heavy lifting for Argentina at the World Cup, Emiliano Martinez was among the few others who impressed. The shot-stopper featured in each of the team's seven games in the competition, keeping three clean sheets along the way.

The 30-year-old also starred in the final against France, making a spending save to deny Randal Kolo Muani in the injury time of extra-time. He also saved Kingsley Coman's effort in the penalty shootout to help La Albiceleste claim the World Cup.

Martinez's performances in the tournament saw him win the Golden Glove. Shortly after receiving the award, he posed with the trophy near his crotch.

