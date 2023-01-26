Argentine manager spotted in England amid reports on talks with Everton

Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa has been pictured arriving at Heathrow airport in England ahead of talks with Everton over their vacant manager's role.

Everton removed Chelsea legend Frank Lampard from his role as their manager earlier this month. The decision came on the back of the club's poor performances in the Premier League this season.

The Merseyside-based club have already begun the hunt for a replacement for Lampard. Whoever comes in will be tasked with steering the 19th-placed side away from the relegation zone.

There have been suggestions that the Toffees hierarchy have identified Bielsa as their top target. However, convincing the Argentine tactician to take charge of the club has proven to be a hurdle so far.

Bielsa has reportedly already expressed concerns over whether the current crop of players at Everton can adapt to his playing style. He, though, has been spotted arriving at Heathrow by The Daily Mail.

The veteran manager is said to have flown in from Brazil to hold further talks with the Goodison Park outfit. While there are still doubts about whether he will accept the job, the fact that he has traveled to England is viewed as a positive sign.

It now remains to be seen if the Premier League club can convince Bielsa to take the reins. The 67-year-old has notably been without a club since leaving Leeds United in February last year.

Everton have alternatives for Bielsa in mind

Everton are aware that persuading Bielsa to take charge of the club will not be easy. They have thus identified potential alternatives for the Argentinean as they seek a replacement for Lampard.

According to the aforementioned source, Carlo Ancelotti's son Davide Ancelotti is viewed as a potential option. The 33-year-old served as an assistant to his dad during his stint as the Toffees manager.

Carlo, who is currently in charge of Real Madrid, managed the Merseyside outfit between December 2019 and June 2021. His son, Davide, could possibly be on his way back to Goodison Park.

Meanwhile, former Burnley boss Sean Dyche has been mooted as another candidate to replace Lampard. The English tactician has been without a job since leaving the Clarets in April last year.

Dyche notably took charge of Burnley in 2012 and remained at the helm for 10 years before departing last year. He could soon return to management with Everton in the Premier League soon.

It is worth noting that the club currently sit 19th in the table with just 15 points from 20 matches. They are two points behind 17th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers.

