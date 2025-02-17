Argentine midfielder emulates Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring first Premier League goal for new club

Argentine midfielder Charly Alcaraz copied Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic celebration after he scored his first league goal for Everton. The 22-year-old midfielder was on the scoresheet for the Toffees as they claimed a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday, February 15.

Alcaraz signed with the Toffees on transfer deadline day, joining on a loan deal with an option to buy from Brazilian outfit Flamengo. The midfielder quickly provided a spark for his new side, providing an assist and a goal to help them pick up an impressive win at Selhurst Park.

Alcaraz's goal in the 80th minute turned out to be the winner, and he quickly whipped out Cristiano Ronaldo's Siu celebration. The youngster appeared overjoyed at having scored his first goal, and he ran to the corner flag before replicating the Siu in front of the visiting Everton fans.

Charly Alcaraz appears to idolize Ronaldo, as he has made clear in the past, with the 40-year-old forward being his biggest inspiration in football. Like Ronaldo, the youngster has spent time in Italy with Juventus, representing the Old Lady on loan in the second half of the 2023-24 season.

Alcaraz became the second Argentine male footballer, after Alejandro Garnacho, to openly declare his admiration of Ronaldo, whose rivalry with Lionel Messi is legendary. Most Argentine players, even those who have played with Ronaldo, such as Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala, often hold Messi in higher regard. Like it was with Garnacho, the ex-Southampton man is sure to be teased by the national team members if he does receive an invitation to La Albiceleste.

Legendary defender shuts down Cristiano Ronaldo claims of being the greatest

Brazil legend Cafu has shut down talks of Cristiano Ronaldo being the greatest footballer of all-time. The former AC Milan man listed a number of players who he considers to be ahead of the Al-Nassr star in the all-time football list in an interview with journalist Randall Vargas.

"Cristiano is a phenomenon, but not the best player of all time. If we talk about all time, we have to mention Maradona, Pele, Platini, Franz Beckenbauer and Garrincha. We are talking about incredible players. Cristiano Ronaldo was the best for six or seven years, but in a discussion about the best in history, we must consider footballers who played better than him," Cafu said.

Cristiano Ronaldo referred to himself as the most complete and best footballer of all-time in an interview with El Chiringuito earlier this year. The 40-year-old has received the Ballon d'Or five times and is the only player in football history to score over 900 official goals.

Ronaldo has been overshadowed by Lionel Messi in this generation, with the duo often considered as the biggest rivals in sports. The Portugal great will be hopeful of getting one over his old rival by winning the FIFA World Cup in 2026 in a move that will further legitimize his thoughts of being the best.

