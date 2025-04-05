Argentine World Cup-winning star explains why Lionel Messi's Argentina is not the best national team in history 

Argentina icon Mario Kempes has explained why Lionel Messi's Argentina are not the best national team in history. Despite their success in recent years, the 1978 FIFA World Cup winner reckons that Messi and Co. need to win two World Cups to get his acknowledgement.
Under Lionel Scaloni's tutelage, Lionel Messi's Argentina have flourished since 2021. After years of multiple second-place finishes, La Albiceleste won the 2021 Copa America before winning the Finalissima and FIFA World Cup the following year. They also found great success last summer, securing the 2024 Copa America.
However, Kempes believes they still have to reach another level to match the Argentina squad that won the 1978 and 1986 World Cups. He told the AZZ Youtube Channel (via World Soccer Talk):
"These guys won just one World Cup, they didn’t win two. The 1978 team won a World Cup, and the 1986 team won a World Cup. Now, if they win the next World Cup, then I can tell you they’re absolutely right, but you have to win two World Cups before being called the best national team."
He added:
"The Copa America? Yes, it’s great to win it, but Argentina lost two finals against Chile and the world didn’t end. Just because Argentina won two in a row doesn’t mean they’re the best of the best. If they win another World Cup, then I’ll tip my hat. The history of Argentine football was written by all of us—it’s not just about the most recent chapter."
Argentina reached the number one spot in the FIFA World Rankings on April 6, 2023. They have held this ever since, including the most recent update on Thursday, April 3.
How have Lionel Messi and Argentina fared during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers?
Despite missing Lionel Messi during the recent international break due to injury, Argentina were excellent, defeating Uruguay 1-0 (March 21) and Brazil 4-1 (March 25). As a result, Scaloni and Co. officially qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup where they will hope to retain their title.
La Albiceleste are at the summit of the CONMEBOL standings with 31 points from 14 games, winning 10, drawing one, and losing three. They have a comfortable eight-point lead over second-place Ecuador and will next face Chile in their next World Cup qualifier fixture on June 4.
While Lionel Messi has yet to confirm his availability for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, fans will be hoping for a positive outcome. The 37-year-old has garnered three goals and registered three assists in four appearances during the World Cup qualifiers to date.