Armed men attempt to kidnap Neymar Jr's newborn baby in Sao Paulo after storming partner Bruna Biancardi's house - Reports

The family of Neymar's partner Bruna Biancardi found themselves the targets of a criminal act that involved a kidnapping attempt on the couple's daughter in Sao Paulo.

The ordeal, which unfolded in the Biancardi household, saw armed invaders binding and robbing the supermodel's parents. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Local news outlet R7 (via GOAL) conveyed details of the incident, disclosing that the armed group were in pursuit of Biancardi and their newborn daughter Mavie. At the time, neither were present, nor was Neymar, who currently plays for Al-Hilal.

The authorities, prompted by the severity of the situation, have since engaged in rigorous investigative efforts.

Video evidence captured by the Municipal Civil Guard (GCM) has reportedly shown the brazen approach of the three men, arriving by vehicle. One of the now-detained suspects was shown to reside within the same gated community, exploiting this proximity to execute their plot.

Following the episode, two assailants remain at large, having left the Biancardi house with an assortment of items including designer handbags, watches, and jewellery.

Aside from the detained suspect, another accomplice has been identified, but their capture remains pending. Neymar has not issued a statement regarding the alarming event.

Neymar, injured during Brazil's World Cup qualifying match, now on a long road to recovery

Neymar Jr has navigated a critical phase in his recovery from a significant knee injury, following a successful operation to repair anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus damage. The Brazilian ace sustained the injury during a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay, a setback that necessitated immediate surgery.

The procedure was overseen by Dr. Rodrigo Lasmar, the physician for both the Brazilian national squad and Atletico Mineiro. The surgery took place on Neymar's home soil - in South America.

The winger's father took to social media, sharing visuals of his son post-operation with an accompanying prayer in the caption. Neymar himself conveyed optimism through his social media profiles, sharing an image where he is flanked by his children with affirming words about the situation.

Despite the positive outcome of the surgery, the timeline for his return to the pitch extends to the season's end at the earliest. This delay holds significant implications for Al-Hilal, whose recent high-profile acquisition from Paris Saint-Germain has been limited to just a handful of appearances.

Nevertheless, hopes are high within the Brazilian camp for the winger to regain full fitness in time for the Copa America tournament. The mega event is scheduled for next summer - in the United States.