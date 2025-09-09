Armenia defender reveals his feelings after some fans decided to applaud Cristiano Ronaldo during 5-0 loss to Portugal

Armenia defender Nair Tiknizyan has opened up about their fans applauding Cristiano Ronaldo during their match on Saturday, September 6. He also said that his side were too respectful towards their opponents, which led to a 5-0 defeat.Armenia hosted Portugal at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Joao Felix opened the scoring in the 10th minute before Cristiano Ronaldo added another in the 21st minute. Joao Cancelo made it 3-0 in the 32nd minute before Ronaldo (46') and Felix (61') completed their braces.Ronaldo was subbed off in the 58th minute and was met with great applause from the home supporters. In a press conference on Monday, Armenia defender Nair Tiknizyan shared his thoughts on it and said (h/t Irish Independent):“We were too respectful towards our rival in our last game and that’s why we lost, we cannot do that again. I am grateful to our fans for supporting us, there is nothing that surprises me with the behaviour of supporters, they respect great players so it’s normal. Ronaldo is a legend of world football, an idol, and if some fans decided to applaud him, I don’t think it’s so bad.&quot;Armenia will next face Ireland at home on Tuesday, while Portugal will face Hungary away later in the day.Cristiano Ronaldo shares post about Armenian mascot after World Cup qualifying clashA heartwarming moment from the game between Armenia and Portugal has been going viral on social media. Cristiano Ronaldo walked out with a mascot, who has garnered attention.The mascot was first seen singing the Armenian national anthem at the top of his voice, which appeared to amuse Ronaldo. He gave the boy a thumbs-up during the anthem and urged him to keep going. Earlier, the mascot was also seen in tears as he was overwhelmed at seeing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.After the game, the Al-Nassr star posted a reel of his interaction with the mascot on his Instagram account. He wrote in the caption:&quot;I made a new friend yesterday 😁 Grateful for the love and support every single day and I hope everyone gets to follow their dreams!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, with the brace against Armenia, Cristiano Ronaldo has now reached 942 goals for club and country. He is now also just one goal behind Guatemala's Carlos Ruiz in the list of most goals in the World Cup Qualifiers in the world. Ruiz scored 39 goals in the tournament, while Ronaldo is now on 38.