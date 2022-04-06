"Turned into a goal killer" - Arnaut Danjuma names Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol and hails Manchester United superstar's evolution as a player

Villareal winger Arnaut Danjuma has revealed that Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has always been his idol.

Villareal and Manchester United were pooled in the same group alongside Young Boys and Atalanta in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. The 37-year-old Portuguese international scored a goal in both ties against Villareal.

The Dutch international also revealed his affection for Manchester United, saying that he always wanted to play at Old Trafford. Danjuma was part of the Villareal team which traveled to Old Trafford.

Speaking to The Guardian about his experience of playing at Old Trafford and stepping on the same pitch as Cristiano Ronaldo, Arnaut Danjuma said:

“Old Trafford was a bit personal because I’ve always wanted to play there. You just feel the atmosphere. I’ve always been a huge fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, so stepping on to the same pitch as him was a big motivation. He’s always been an idol for me and it’s not necessarily just his play.''

Danjuma believes that Ronaldo is a uniquely intelligent player, saying that no one has done what he has done throughout his professional career. Danjuma added:

“It’s easy to say he’s scored goals. But the thing that stands out is his intelligence. because how many players are able to adapt from what he’s been to what he is now?He was the most enthusiastic player that’s played on the wing and a couple of years later he’s turned into a goal killer. Your intelligence level needs to be of such a high standard to see you need to change your position. It’s insane.”

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo speaks on his hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his happiness at winning the Player of the month and EPL Goal of the Month award. The Portuguese international said that he is happy to have helped his team and won both the awards.

Speaking to Man United's official media team, Ronaldo said:

"I helped the team which is the most important [thing]. I’m not sure that I ever won a Goal of the Month award, do you know?! Probably, I don’t know, we can check! Well, they know that when they give me time, I can shoot towards goal. I had time, Fred gave me a good, smart pass and I had space and shot. Everyone knows my technique, if I shoot towards the net, then it’s always a dangerous ball."

