Arne Slot explains why he doesn't think Liverpool job will be tougher than Feyenoord

Arne Slot believes the Liverpool managerial job would not be a bigger challenge than Feyenoord. The Dutch manager claims that any top club manager faces immense pressure and nothing would change regardless of which club he's coaching.

Slot is reportedly set to be appointed as Jurgen Klopp's successor after the ongoing season. The two clubs are said to have reached an agreement and an official statement is expected to be issued after the current campaign (via SportWitness).

Slot began his managerial career at Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2019. After a season and a half with the club, the Dutchman was appointed as Feyenoord boss in July 2021, when he was out of a job for six months.

He then won the Eredivisie with the club last season and lifted the KNVB Cup this term as well. While some would argue the Liverpool role comes with a different kind of pressure and is a major step up from his current job, Slot believes otherwise.

The Dutchman said at a press conference (via Sport Witness):

“I think that almost every trainer of a top club is on the edge of being overworked. Being a head coach is a very tough job. Especially at a top club with so many opinion makers in front of you every week. I really experienced this, as it turns out, last season at Feyenoord as tough.

“That would also have been the case if I had stayed at Feyenoord. Expectations in De Kuip are also high. People expect good football and good results. That has often been successful, but as a trainer you are constantly working on that.”

Liverpool will face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on the final day of the Premier League (Sunday, 19 May).

“It’s going to be tough" - Former Liverpool star questions whether Arne Slot can 'follow in the footsteps' of Jurgen Klopp

Former Liverpool star Glen Johnson has cast doubt over whether Arne Slot can succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield. While acknowledging Slot's success in the Netherlands, the pundit has admitted that the jury's still out on whether he can inherit Klopp's team.

He said (via the Echo):

“There’s question marks. He’s obviously done a fantastic job at Feyenoord, they’ve finished second in the Eredivisie, he’s got them playing some fantastic football. He’s going to inherit a better team than what he’s got currently, so if he can replicate the football Feyenoord are playing at Liverpool, then he can be successful. But it’s going to be tough for him to follow in the footsteps of Jürgen Klopp."

However, Johnson believes the Merseysiders will still compete for the Premier League title with Arsenal and Manchester City next season. He added:

“I still think they’ll compete and we don’t know if it will be a three-horse or two-horse race for the Premier League title next season, but I definitely believe that Liverpool will be close. However, I believe people would take them securing top four considering that it will be his first season.”

The Reds are third in the Premier League table, nine points adrift of the top. While their title charge has come to a conclusion, the Merseysiders have comfortably secured a Champions League spot, sitting 11 points ahead of fourth-placed Aston Villa.