Arne Slot gives his take on Trent Alexander-Arnold as Anfield crowd boo exiting Liverpool star in Arsenal draw

Liverpool boss Arne Slot offered his thoughts on outgoing right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold getting booed at Anfield in the 2-2 Premier League home draw with Arsenal on Sunday (May 11).

Alexander-Arnold, 26, has received boos from fans since announcing his departure from the club at the end of the season as a free agent. The trend continued in his penultimate home game, with fans booing Alexander-Arnold every time he touched the ball.

Explaining his take on the situation, Slot offered a short response (as per Anfield Talk):

“The good thing about living in Europe is everyone is allowed their own opinion”

Alexander-Arnold had come in for Conor Bradley midway through the second half, with the Northern Irishman widely expected to take over next season. The outgoing Englishman had a chance to silence the crowd when he stepped up for a late free-kick.

However, the effort was off-target as Mikel Arteta's side escaped with a share of the spoils. Having clinched the Premier League title, the Reds are now 15 points clear at the top, ahead of the second-placed Gunners, with two matchdays remaining.

How has Trent Alexander-Arnold fared for Liverpool this season?

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been with Liverpool since his first-team debut under Jurgen Klop in the 2016-17 season. Since then, the Englishman has made 353 appearances across competitions, contributing 23 goals and 92 assists.

That includes four goals and eight assists in 43 outings across competitions this season. He has three goals and seven assists in 32 outings in the Premier League, starting 28 times.

Alexander-Arnold's last goal for the Reds in the Premier League came in the 1-0 win at Leicester City, putting them on the cusp of sealing the league title. That duly came in the next game as Slot's side trounced Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at home, with Alexander-Arnold providing an assist in the rout.

It's the Reds' second triumph in the Premier League era, moving them level with their arch-rivals Manchester United as the joint-most successful English club in terms of league titles won (20 each).

