Arne Slot handed blow as Liverpool star is willing to listen to Saudi Arabian offers this summer - Reports

Newly appointed Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been handed a major blow, with his star keeper Alisson Becker reportedly open to offers from Saudi Arabia. As reported by reputed journalist Rudi Galetti, the Brazil international is happy to listen to big-money offers from the Saudi Pro League.

Slot has been named as the successor to Jurgen Klopp after the German manager's nine-year stint at Anfield. The Dutchman has massive shoes to fill and would certainly want to keep his star players, especially the senior ones.

Alisson Becker is one of the key senior players at the Merseyside club alongside the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson. If the goalkeeper leaves, the incoming manager will be confronted with a major challenge.

Rudi Galetti has claimed that Alisson wants to stay in Europe but is happy to listen to offers from Saudi Arabia. He said, as quoted by Caught Offside:

“Alisson Becker remains among the main targets for the Saudi League, all confirmed. The monster offer to convince the Brazilian will be formalised soon. The Liverpool GK prefers to stay in Europe, but is also open to listening to the proposal.”

Alisson has been pivotal behind Liverpool's success under Jurgen Klopp since his reported £66.8 million move from AS Roma in 2018. He is widely regarded as one of the finest keepers in world football and has won five trophies during his time at the club.

The Brazilian has made a total of 263 appearances for the Reds till date, keeping 114 clean sheets and conceding just 236 goals. Aged 31 now, he is contracted at Anfield until the summer of 2027.

Liverpool and Arsenal target open to offers from Premier League: Reports

Arsenal and Liverpool transfer target Justin Bijlow has welcomed the interest from the two Premier League giants. The Feyenoord shot-stopper has been widely linked with an exit from the Eredivisie side, with both Premier League sides named as admirers.

Bijlow has admitted that he is ambitious and would consider an offer if the right opportunity presents itself. He said:

"Those are two very nice clubs. Of course it is always nice to be mentioned at big clubs. What I’m just saying: I’m ambitious. As long as I play for Feyenoord I will give everything for that and first I just want to focus on the Dutch team."

"Would I stay at Feyenoord? You never know, do you? That’s football. You don’t know that. I’m ambitious, I’ve always said that. If the opportunity presents itself and a good club comes from abroad, I am open to it. I’ve always said that,” he added.

Bijlow came through the youth ranks of Feyenoord and has made a total of 143 appearances for the club to date. He has kept 54 clean sheets in the process, while conceding 151 goals.