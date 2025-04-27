Arne Slot pays tribute to Jurgen Klopp with chant as Liverpool win 2024-25 Premier League

Liverpool boss Arne Slot paid tribute to former manager Jurgen Klopp after his side sealed the 2025 Premier League crown. The Reds sealed their 20th league crown and second of the Premier League era after an emphatic 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday, April 27.

Ad

Slot's side needed only to avoid defeat against Spurs to clinch the title, but ended up trashing their opponents. Their title-winning mood took an early sour turn after Dominic Solanke gave the visitors the lead inside 16 minutes. However, Liverpool rallied back with three goals in the first half and two in the second period to ensure they clinched the title with four games to spare.

The Reds last won the title in 2020, but couldn't share the moment with fans in the stadium due to the COVID-19 restrictions. However, the tale was different this time as they cherished the moment in front of a packed Anfield stadium.

Ad

Trending

Amid the celebrations, Slot, who became the fifth manager to win the league title in his debut season, paid tribute to Klopp. He chanted the former manager's name with the fans, sending his appreciation to the German.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Klopp stepped down as Liverpool's manager at the end of last season after almost nine years with the Merseyside club. During his farewell, he notably started a similar chant for Slot at Anfield.

It's worth noting that Slot's Premier League-winning squad is practically made up of players from the Klopp era. The new manager only recruited one new player (Federico Chiesa) upon arriving at Anfield.

Aside from guiding Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years, Jurgen Klopp also guided the Reds to the 2019 Champions League trophy. He is currently acting as head of global soccer for Red Bull.

Ad

Liverpool manager Arne Slot joins elite list of Premier League managers

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has joined an elite list of Premier League managers following his side's league title triumph. The 46-year-old Dutch manager became the fifth manager to win the English top-flight title in their debut season.

Former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho was the first to achieve this feat in 2005. Carlo Ancelotti and Antonio Conte also repeated the feat with the Blues in 2010 and 2017, respectively. Meanwhile, Manuel Pelligrini reached the milestone with Manchester City in 2014.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Following his heroics in his debut season, Slot is now a leading candidate for the Premier League manager of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Okenna Okere Okenna is an football journalist at Sportskeeda. He has previously worked as a radio presenter at Green FM Umuahia for 4 years, and as a writer at Opera News Hub Nigeria for around 2 years. As a successful modus operandi, he strictly sticks to publishing guidelines, double checks facts while writing, pays very close attention to details and prides himself on picking complex topics to write on.



A Chelsea fan, Okenna had his first tryst with Blues in 2006, after fellow countryman John Mikel Obi joined the west London club. He was immediately drawn to the brilliance of players like Frank Lampard, Joe Cole, John Terry and Didier Drogba.



Okenna is a huge fan of Lionel Messi for his exceptional talent. He also admires Jose Mourinho for his achievements with various clubs which proves he's a tactical and disciplined manger as well as a serial winner.



Some of Okenna’s prospective career landmarks include working as an international journalist and covering a FIFA World Cup game live from the stadium. When not writing, he loves watching, movies and reading books. Know More